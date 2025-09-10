 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Addresses ST Employees’ Grievances Ahead Of Welfare Committee Meeting
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Addresses ST Employees’ Grievances Ahead Of Welfare Committee Meeting

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) moved swiftly to address long-pending grievances of its Scheduled Tribe (ST) employees and officers just ahead of a Scheduled Tribe Welfare Committee meeting held on September 10 at the civic headquarters.

Sameera Kapoor Munshi
Updated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
NMMC addresses ST staff grievances ahead of Welfare Committee meeting in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) moved swiftly to address long-pending grievances of its Scheduled Tribe (ST) employees and officers just ahead of a Scheduled Tribe Welfare Committee meeting held on September 10 at the civic headquarters.

Union Concerns Over Injustice

The meeting, which included representatives of various labor unions including the Maharashtra Employees Union, was expected to highlight cases of alleged injustice faced by ST employees.

Sources said the administration acted in advance and even approved the promotion of Assistant Accounts Officer Dinesh Dhondu Gawari before the discussions took place.

Labor Leaders’ Pursuit of Promotions

Union leaders had been pursuing these issues with the civic body for some time. Labor leader Ravindra Sawant had consistently followed up on cases of promotions being withheld. However, union representatives were not given time to present their case before the committee.

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Extends Scholarship Registration Deadline To September 15
article-image

Memorandum Submitted by Union

Despite this, Maharashtra Employees Union secretary Mangesh Gaikwad submitted a memorandum to the committee, alleging that ST and other backward category employees are often denied promotions through arbitrary criteria. He said while employees in other municipal corporations receive fair treatment, NMMC’s approach has deprived many of their rightful opportunities.

