Navi Mumbai News: 819 Students Compete in District School Carrom Tournament; Winners Advance To Division Level

Students at School Carrom Competition Held In CBD Belapur | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The district-level school carrom tournament for 2025-26, organised by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s Sports and Cultural Department in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services and the District Sports Council, Thane, concluded successfully at the Airoli Sports Association on September 8 and 9.

The event was inaugurated by Hemant Anarthe, secretary of Airoli Sports Association, in the presence of Revappa Gurav, Dhananjay Vanmali, and Satam.

A total of 819 students – 465 boys and 344 girls – from various schools and junior colleges across Navi Mumbai participated in the under-14, under-17, and under-19 categories. Organisers highlighted that this year saw a marked increase in participation compared to last year, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for carrom among students.

In the boys’ category, Vedant Mandhare (U-14), Kaustav Jaiswal (U-17), and Suyash Patil (U-19) secured first positions in their respective groups. Among the girls, Sara Shaikh emerged as the winner in the U-14 category.

All winners have now qualified for the upcoming Mumbai division-level sports tournament, marking the next step in their journey. The event received strong support from the trustees and managing committee of the Airoli Sports Association.