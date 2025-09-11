Maharashtra Enforces 'No PUC, No Fuel' Policy To Curb Vehicular Pollution | Representative pic

In a bid to curb vehicular pollution, the Maharashtra government will now strictly enforce the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ policy, making it mandatory for all vehicles to have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate to refuel.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced the statewide enforcement on Wednesday, emphasizing that fuel will not be dispensed to vehicles lacking a valid PUC certificate.

Government Directives and Monitoring

The announcement came during a high-level meeting at the Transport Commissioner’s office, attended by Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar and Joint Secretary (Transport) Rajendra Holkar.

“All fuel stations across the state must enforce the policy without exception,” Sarnaik said. “We cannot afford to compromise on pollution control if we want a healthier environment for the next generation.”

Technology-Driven Compliance

To ensure compliance, petrol pumps will soon be fitted with CCTV cameras and license plate scanners to verify PUC certificates. Vehicles without valid certification will be denied fuel on the spot.

Additionally, on-the-spot PUC testing and certificate issuance will be available at fuel stations, with each certificate featuring a unique identification number (UID) for real-time verification and fraud prevention.

Expanded Access to PUC Certification

The government plans to authorize automobile showrooms and licensed repair garages to issue PUC certificates, expanding access and ensuring wider compliance.

Read Also Mumbai News: BMC Faces Fresh Embarrassment Over Unregistered Technicians At Rajawadi Hospital

Crackdown on Fraudulent Practices

Minister Sarnaik has instructed the transport department to launch a crackdown on networks involved in issuing fake PUC certificates. “There is no place for fraudulent practices in a system that affects public health,” he said.

Additional Transport Initiatives

The meeting also reviewed infrastructure and safety measures, including the installation of fire alarm systems at transport offices and progress on the upcoming Transport Bhavan building, an official added.