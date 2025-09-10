Mumbai News: BMC Faces Fresh Embarrassment Over Unregistered Technicians At Rajawadi Hospital

Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has admitted that 13 laboratory technicians at Seth V. C. Gandhi and M. A. Vora Municipal General Hospital, also known as Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar (East), are working without the mandatory registration from the Maharashtra Paramedical Council (MPC). Shockingly, these technicians are handling critical cases in the hospital’s emergency lab, raising concerns about patient safety.

RTI Revelation

The revelation came through a Right to Information (RTI) query filed by Advocate Tushar Bhosale. According to the RTI response, none of the 13 technicians employed in the pathology department have obtained the required paramedical registration.

This lapse comes despite repeated reminders from the Registrar of the Paramedical Council to the BMC Commissioner, stressing that registration is compulsory. In earlier communications, the council had also written to the civic chief regarding unregistered lab technicians at K.B. Bhabha Municipal General Hospital, Bandra (West).

Previous Case at Bhabha Hospital

On August 12, The Free Press Journal reported that none of the 13 lab technicians at K.B. Bhabha Hospital, Bandra were registered with the MPC.

BMC’s Clarification

In response, the BMC’s Public Relations Department clarified that at K.B. Bhabha Hospital, 13 laboratory technicians are on roll—four have submitted applications via the MPC portal, while nine are in the process of completing registration.

Advocate Bhosale alleged several reasons why the Rajawadi staff avoid registration. “Some of the older recruits may be ineligible and would need to undergo a course before registering. In the 2016 batch, there was corruption—candidates without proper qualifications were appointed. Others simply don’t want any supervisory or regulatory body monitoring them,” he claimed.

Violation of State Law

He further pointed out that non-compliance violates state law. “Section 31(2) of the Maharashtra Paramedical Council Act, 2011, states that practising without valid registration attracts a fine of Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 and imprisonment of three to ten years. These offences are non-bailable and cognisable,” Bhosale said.

The MPC, operational since 2019, covers 21 categories of paramedical professionals, including laboratory, radiology, X-ray, blood bank, optometry, and cardiology technicians. Authorities have recommended amending recruitment rules to make MPC registration a prerequisite for appointments in government, semi-government, and municipal health institutions.

Hospital’s Response

Dr. Bharti Rajulwala, Medical Superintendent of Seth V. C. Gandhi and M. A. Vora Municipal General Hospital, said that many lab technicians have already submitted their applications. “Although they are not yet registered, several have applied, and the remaining are in the process,” she added.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/