Navi Mumbai News: Apollo Hospitals Launches Seniors First Geriatrics Clinic To Provide Comprehensive Care For Elderly

(L to R) • Mr Saigon KP Varghese – General Manager Operations, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai • Dr Shwet Sabnis - Consultant, Geriatric Medicine, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai • Dr Sayali Damle - Consultant, Geriatric Medicine, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai • Dr Ravi Shankar - Director Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai • Mr Vishal Lathwal - CEO, Apollo Homecare • Dr Neha Jain - AVP – Regional Business Head | West, Apollo Homecare • Rakhee Singh - Deputy General Manager Operations, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai | Photo Credits: https://www.facebook.com/apollohospitalsnavimumbai

Navi Mumbai: Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai (AHNM) has launched its Seniors First Geriatrics Clinic, a dedicated centre offering specialized care for senior citizens. The clinic will be led by Dr. Sayali Damle and Dr. Shwet Sabnis, Consultants in Geriatric Medicine, and will provide preventive, rehabilitative, and chronic care services under one roof.

Growing Need for Specialized Elderly Care in India

India’s elderly population is projected to reach 319 million by 2050, making up almost one in five citizens. Currently, nearly three-fourths of seniors live with at least one chronic illness, while almost half struggle with mobility issues. However, access to specialized geriatric care remains scarce, with fewer than 100 trained geriatricians nationwide.

Comprehensive Services Offered

The AHNM clinic will offer comprehensive assessments, chronic disease management, fall and frailty prevention, mobility training, cognitive and mental health support, nutrition counselling, post-operative rehabilitation, and physiotherapy.

It will also integrate services through Apollo HomeCare and Apollo 24/7, extending nursing, diagnostics, and medication management into patients’ homes. A dedicated helpline 75-9696-9494 has been launched for seniors.

Experts Emphasise Holistic and Preventive Care

“Aging is not an illness—it is a natural journey that deserves compassion and tailored care,” said Dr. Sayali Damle. “Our aim is to focus on holistic, preventive, and continuous care so seniors can live with health and independence.”

Dr. Shwet Sabnis added, “The needs of older adults are often complex and interlinked. This clinic will act as a one-stop solution, ensuring seniors and their families no longer face fragmented care.”

Homecare Integration for Better Outcomes

Adding on the homecare integration, Vishal Lathwal, CEO, Apollo HomeCare, said, “Through Apollo HomeCare’s integration with the Seniors First Geriatrics Clinic, we are bringing hospital-quality care into the comfort of seniors’ homes. Evidence shows that recovery in a familiar home environment leads to better outcomes. Our comprehensive portfolio covers nursing support, physiotherapy, diagnostics, medical equipment, and more—accessible through our helpline 1800 108 8586, website, or WhatsApp. This ensures care continuity with added convenience and significantly better outcomes.”

Wellness and Active Care Packages

The centre will also offer Wellness and Active Care Packages designed to reduce hospital admissions and improve long-term outcomes.

