Mumbai Police Receives Threat Call About Terrorist Attack at Naval Dock; Caller Taken Into Custody

Drunk Caller Triggers Terror Alert At Naval Dock; No Threat Found | A representative image of Maharashtra Police Force

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on November 16 received a threat phone call claiming a possible terrorist attack at the Naval Dock. The caller, identified as Jahangir Sheikh, allegedly informed police that he was in Andhra Pradesh and was told about the planned attack by another person.

According to the IANS report, following the call, all security protocols were implemented; however, no suspicious object or person was found near Naval Dock during the search.

The police later traced the caller, Sheikh, and took him into custody. Preliminary investigation suggests that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of making the call.

The threat call also came amid the time when security has been heightened across Indian cities after Delhi was hit by a horrific blast that took place in a Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near Red Fort metro station on November 10. The blast led to the deaths of 13 people while 20 were left injured, gutting several vehicles. Following the explosion, security agencies nationwide were instructed to intensify vigilance at railway stations, airports, bus depots, and other public places.

Unattended Bag Triggers Panic At CSMT Bus Depot

A panic sitiuation grimmed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) bus depot on Friday evening after an unattended red bag was found near a bus stop around 4.45 p.m., prompting Mumbai Police to evacuate the premises amid the city’s heightened security alert.

Within minutes, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team arrived and carried out a detailed examination of the bag. Bus movement was halted during the inspection, and the area remained under police lockdown. Officials later confirmed that the bag was harmless, describing the situation as a false alarm.

'Hoax' Bomb Threats In Mumbai

On November 13, A threat message was found on Mahanagari Express from Mumbai to Varanasi on November 12. The threat message was found inside a general coach of Train No. 22177. Several other reports stated that bom threat messages were found in the toilet of one of the general coaches. In another incident, an Air India Express flight from Mumbai to Varanasi also received bomb threat. The incident occured on an Air India Express flight IX 1023 which departs from Mumbai at 1.30 PM and reaches Varanasi at 3:50 PM. Reports added that the flight made an emergency landing at Varanasi Airport and all 176 passengers were evacuated safely.

