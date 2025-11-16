 Thane: Social Media Influencer Arrested For Duping Woman Of ₹93 Lakh; Police Seize 1.25 kg Gold, ₹53 Lakh Cash & Other Luxury Items
Dombivali ACP Suhas Hemade said that the accused, identified as Shailesh Ramgude, used to befriend girls through social media. During the arrest, the police seized items including 1.25kg of gold, Rs 51 lakh cash, four high-end mobile phones, and a BMW car from his residence.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
30-year-old architect was duped by social media influencer |

Thane: A social media influencer has been arrested for allegedly from Thane's Hiranandani Estate for cheating a 30-year-old architect of Rs 93 lakh after promising to marry her. According to ANI report, the accused, identified as Shailesh Ramgude, fraudulently took 1.25 kg of gold jewellery and approximately Rs 51 lakh in cash from the complainant.

During the arrest, the police seized items including 1.25kg of gold, Rs 51 lakh cash, four high-end mobile phones, and a BMW car from his residence.

While speaking to ANI, Dombivali ACP Suhas Hemade said that the accused, identified as Shailesh Ramgude, used to befriend girls through social media. He said, "The accused talked to the girls under the pretext of marriage. The complainant was also trapped in the same way."

How Did The Influencer Dupe The Victim?

The incident came to light when his latest victim, a 30-year-old architect, from Dombivli, approached the police, saying that he had cheated her. The victim said that she met Ramgude in September 2024 on a dating app who claimed to be a successful model. He slowly built a relationship with her and later proposed her for marriage.

Then, in August this year, he claimed that the Enforcement Directorate raided his home and took 2 kg of gold and Rs 1 crore. In order to resolve the issue, he asked the woman for money, and she ended up transferring more than Rs 93 lakh to him in several payments. After receiving the money, he stopped contacting her, and she was unable to get it back.

Similar cases filed against him at Thane's Kapurbawdi

According to Hindustan Times report, police said that Ramgude was already facing two similar cheating cases registered at Thane's Kapurbawdi police station where he had defrauded two other victims of Rs 43 lakh and Rs 19 lakh. For these cases, he was out on bail.

