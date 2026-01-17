NEET PG Cut-Off Controversy: Doctors Warn Of ‘Auctioning’ Of Medical Seats After Slash In Qualifying Marks

NEET PG cut-off dilution triggers nationwide outrage among doctors over zero percentile and negative score eligibility | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 17: The decision to allow NEET PG candidates with zero percentile — and even negative scores reportedly as low as –40 marks — to become eligible for postgraduate counselling has sparked unprecedented outrage within the medical community across India.

While authorities have defended the move as an administrative step to address vacant seats, doctors have condemned it as a serious blow to merit, patient safety, and the credibility of medical education.

Social media backlash

Soon after the revised qualifying criteria were announced, social media platforms were flooded with angry reactions from resident doctors, faculty members, and aspirants.

A doctor’s post stated, “Years of night duties, academic grind, and sacrifices — only to be told that someone scoring negative marks is ‘equally eligible’ for PG counselling. This is not reform, this is mockery.”

Details of revised criteria

Under the revised norms, the qualifying percentile for General and EWS candidates has been sharply reduced, while for SC, ST, and OBC candidates it has been brought down to zero percentile.

This effectively allows candidates with extremely poor or even negative scores to register for counselling. Although authorities have clarified that eligibility for counselling does not guarantee admission, this distinction has done little to calm critics.

Doctors move Supreme Court

Dr Lakshya Mittal, President of the United Doctors Front (UDF), said the decision raises grave concerns. “We have filed a PIL in the Supreme Court challenging the shocking reduction of the NEET PG cut-off to –40 marks. This does not appear accidental. It looks like a well-oiled system designed to benefit private medical college mafias. This move paves the way for auctioning of medical seats, where money replaces merit. Allowing doctors with negative marks into PG training not only destroys merit but directly threatens patient safety. This dilution of medical education standards is unacceptable,” he said.

Resident doctors criticise justification

Echoing similar views, Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) President Dr Devaunshi Kaul called the justification of filling vacant seats “deeply flawed.”

“We understand the concern about nearly 18,000 vacant seats, but there has to be a line. This is not an entry-level exam — we are talking about future specialists. Reducing cut-offs to zero percentile is unjustified and dangerous. Diluting standards today means diluting the quality of healthcare tomorrow,” she said.

Dr Kaul added that repeated representations to the Health Ministry had received no response, forcing doctors to consider escalating protests.

Echoes of 2023 controversy

The controversy has also revived memories of a similar move in 2023, when the qualifying percentile for NEET-PG was reduced to zero across categories.

While organisations such as the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and FORDA had welcomed that decision, others — including the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) — had opposed it, warning of long-term consequences.

Vacant seats narrative questioned

Doctors further argue that the narrative of vacant seats is misleading. A senior physician explained that postgraduate seats are divided into clinical and non-clinical branches. While non-clinical seats often remain vacant due to limited career prospects, all clinical seats in affordable government colleges are already filled.

Vacancies persist mainly in expensive private colleges, where fees can run into crores, placing them beyond the reach of most candidates. According to doctors, this skewed distribution — not a lack of merit — is the real reason behind unfilled seats.

Allegations over quotas

Adding to the anger are allegations of misuse of NRI and paid quotas. A senior doctor cited instances where candidates ranked beyond 58,900 — and even as low as 91,400 — secured seats in a private medical college in Navi Mumbai under the NRI quota, while significantly more meritorious candidates were left out.

Fears over patient safety

Medical bodies warn that postgraduate training has a direct impact on patient care, and compromised admissions today could translate into compromised lives tomorrow. With the issue now before the Supreme Court and calls for nationwide protests growing louder, many doctors say a red line has been crossed.

