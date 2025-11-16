Thane Traffic Update: THESE Roads On Kalyan–Shilphata Route To Remain Closed Till March 2026 For Nilje Railway Overbridge Demolition & Construction Work

Thane Traffic Update: THESE Roads On Kalyan–Shilphata Route To Remain Closed Till March 2026 | FPJ

Thane: The Thane Police on November 16 announced major traffic diversions on the Kalyan–Shilphata route due to the demolition and new construction of Nilje Railway Overbridge (ROB) for the Dedicated Freight Corridor Project (JNPT–Vaitarna section).

The official notification informed that the said work will begin from November 16 and will continue untill March 31, 2026.

Issuing the official notification on X (formerly Twitter), The Thane Police wrote, "Under the jurisdiction of Kalyan Dobivali Municipal Corporation, the work of Express Freight Railway Consortium Dedicated Freight Corridor Project (JNPT-Vaitarana Section of Western Corridor Phase-2) Civil, Building and Track Works Contract Package- CTP-11 is underway through Tata Project Limited Company. The said work will be done on the channel going from Kalyan to Shilphata on State Highway No. 76, Lodha Palava Ekrapiriya Mall, Kalyan Shil Road."

It added that, "since the Nilje Railway Over Bridge is low, it is creating obstacles for the double-decker container traffic of DFCC from this place. Therefore, the said bridge will be demolished and a new bridge will be constructed."

List of Roads To Remain Closed and Alternate Routes

- Vehicles travelling from Kalyan towards Shilphata will not be permitted to enter Kalyan–Shil Road, Nilje Kaman. Alternative Route: The vehicles can take a right turn near Nilje Kaman and then proceed from Lodha Palava towards Kalyan and take the road to Mahalaxmi Hotel abd then proceed towards the desired destination.

- All vehicles of vehicles travelling foing from Lodha Palava, Casabella, Lodha Haven, Xperia Mall towards Kalyan are closed on the Nilje Bridge climb. Alternative Route: All vehicles can proceed towards Shilphata via Kalyan Shil Road, cross Desai Khadi Bridge, take a right and U-turn in front of Sarawati Temple and then proceed to their destination via new Palava Flyover Bridge.

- All types of 6-wheeler and heavy vehicles going from Mumbra, Kalyan Phatya to Kalyan are being 'closed' from entering Kalyan Phatya within the limits of Mumbra Traffic Sub-Division. Alternate Routes: The 6-wheelers and heavy vehicles will go to the desired destination via Kalyan Phata - Shilphata - Mumbra Bypass - Kharegaon Toll Plaza.

