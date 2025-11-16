 Thane: Balcony Of Two-Storey Chawl Collapses In Diva Area, Traps 30; All Evacuated Unhurt
Thane: Balcony Of Two-Storey Chawl Collapses In Diva Area, Traps 30; All Evacuated Unhurt

A balcony of a two-storey chawl collapsed late Saturday in Thane’s Diva area, trapping 30 residents. Disaster management, police and fire teams responded quickly and safely rescued everyone, with no injuries reported. The structure, housing 50–55 people across 21 flats, has been declared unsafe and all occupants have been evacuated.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Thane: Balcony Of Two-Storey Chawl Collapses In Diva Area, Traps 30; All Evacuated Unhurt | File Pic (Representational Image)

Thane: A balcony of a two-storey chawl collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district, trapping 30 residents who were later rescued, officials said on Sunday.

About The Incident

No one was injured in the incident which took place at 11.36 pm on Saturday at Savalaram Smriti Chawl (row tenement) in the Diva area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

After being alerted, the disaster cell team, police and fire personnel rushed to the spot.

There were 50 to 55 persons staying in the chawl, which has 21 flats, the official said.

Mumbai Local Train Update: Megablock On Central, Harbour, Trans-Harbour & Western Railway Lines On...
article-image

"A total of 30 residents were trapped in some flats due to the gallery (balcony) collapse. Our fire brigade personnel safely rescued all of them without any harm," he said.

The civic officials have now declared the structure unsafe.

"Since the chawl is in a dangerous condition, we have evacuated all the flats," Tadvi added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

