 Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Woman Among 5 Booked For Trying To Sell Newborn For ₹5 Lakh
Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Woman Among 5 Booked For Trying To Sell Newborn For ₹5 Lakh

Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Woman Among 5 Booked For Trying To Sell Newborn For ₹5 Lakh

A 21-year-old unmarried woman in Mumbai’s Govandi area was booked along with four others for allegedly trying to sell her premature newborn son for Rs 5 lakh. Police were alerted by an activist and found the nursing home involved in illegal practices, including unauthorized deliveries and abortions. The case is under further investigation.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Woman Among 5 Booked For Trying To Sell Newborn For ₹5 Lakh | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A woman was among five persons booked on Sunday for allegedly trying to sell her newborn son for Rs 5 lakh in Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar-Govandi area, a police official said.

A 21-year-old unmarried woman had given birth prematurely at a nursing home in Govandi, the official said.

An activist, Binu Varghese, alerted police about the newborn being sold, following which a team under Deonar police station assistant inspector Kailas Sonawane rushed to the nursing home to begin probe, the official said.

article-image

The nursing home's owner Dr Kayamuddin Khan, staffer Anita Popat Sawant, the child's mother, agent Shama and Darshana, who was trying to purchase the infant, were booked, he said.

It is suspected that more staff members of the nursing home are involved, the official said.

"The doctor who conducted the delivery is a BUMS practitioner and does not have the authority to perform such procedures. The clinic has allegedly carried out multiple illegal abortions in the past too. Further probe in the case is underway," the official said.

