Maharashtra: Beed NCP Leader Yogesh Kshirsagar Joins BJP In Presence Of CM Devendra Fadnavis

NCP Leader Yogesh Kshirsagar Joins BJP In Presence Of CM Devendra Fadnavis

Beed: NCP leader Yogesh Kshirsagar on Sunday joined the BJP at a function in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state minister Pankaja Munde.

Kshirsagar, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Beed assembly unit chief, had submitted his resignation a day earlier to the party's state unit president Sunil Tatkare.

He was feeling sidelined since key policy decisions were being handled by state unit general secretary and former MLA Amarsinh Pandit, sources claimed.

Kshirsagar had lost the 2024 assembly polls from Beed on an NCP ticket by a margin of 5,300 votes.

His father, Dr Bharatbhushan Kshirsagar, served as president of the Beed Municipal Council earlier. His grandmother, late Kesharbai Kshirsagar was a three-term Member of Parliament from Beed Lok Sabha constituency and had also served as an MLA. His uncle Jaidatt Kshirsagar was a four-time MLA and held ministerial portfolios for nearly 15 years.

