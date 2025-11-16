 Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: 'Seat-Sharing Will Be Clear In 2 Days,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that clarity on alliances for the upcoming local body elections will emerge within the next two days. Speaking to the media, he explained that alliance decisions are being taken at the district level, depending on local political conditions.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai, Nov 16: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that clarity on alliances for the upcoming local body elections will emerge within the next two days. Speaking to the media, he explained that alliance decisions are being taken at the district level, depending on local political conditions.

Alliance Talks Happening at District Level

“Discussions are underway at the local level. Some places already have Mahayuti alliances, while some do not. These decisions are not taken at the state level. So within two days, the complete picture will be clear,” Fadnavis said.

Seat-Sharing Not Decided by State Leadership

The Chief Minister clarified that seat-sharing is not decided from the top. “Seat-sharing never happens from the state leadership. It is finalized in the districts. The respective parties come together and take a call based on local feasibility,” he said.

Mahayuti Structure Varies Across Districts

He added that in many areas, the Mahayuti partners have already formed alliances, while in some places, only two parties have come together, and in a few regions there is no alliance at all.

“These are district-level elections, not state elections. Local situations will determine the structure of alliances,” he stated.

Also Watch:

article-image

Municipal Corporations Have Different Criteria

Fadnavis also pointed out that the dynamics for municipal corporations are different due to the size and complexity of major urban centers. “Municipal corporations function on different criteria. These are big cities. Wherever possible, we will certainly form alliances,” he said.

