 MSRTC To Deploy New Fleet For School Excursions Across Maharashtra
HomeMumbaiMSRTC To Deploy New Fleet For School Excursions Across Maharashtra

MSRTC To Deploy New Fleet For School Excursions Across Maharashtra

Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik said that with the Diwali vacation ending, educational institutions across the state have begun organising field trips to historical, religious and scenic destinations — an integral part of the academic calendar.

Kamal Mishra Updated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will roll out its newly inducted buses for school and college excursions this season, aiming to offer students safer and more affordable travel options.

Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik said that with the Diwali vacation ending, educational institutions across the state have begun organising field trips to historical, religious and scenic destinations — an integral part of the academic calendar. The state government currently provides a 50% concession on bus fares for such educational tours, allowing students to travel to key cultural and heritage sites at significantly subsidised rates.

Between November and February last year, MSRTC supplied 19,624 buses for school and college tours, generating Rs 92 crore in revenue, including government reimbursement.

For the ongoing excursion season, each depot has been instructed to ensure daily bus availability for institutions within its jurisdiction. Depot managers and station heads have also been asked to personally reach out to school principals and college administrators to encourage planning of educational trips to religious, historical and tourist locations.

“This year, MSRTC’s newly acquired buses will be deployed specifically for school excursions. Around 800 to 1,000 buses will be made available daily from the corporation’s 251 depots across Maharashtra,” Sarnaik said.

According to MSRTC officials, the initiative is expected to boost educational travel while simultaneously increasing ridership and revenue for the corporation.

