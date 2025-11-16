Mumbai News: Over 600 Citizens Join Borivali Clean-Up Drive Outside Railway Station

Over 600 Citizens Join Borivali Clean-Up Drive Outside Railway Station |

Mumbai: Over 600 citizens took part in a clean up drive at Borivali on Sunday. The programme, in association with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Rotary Club, Borivali, Borivali Advocates Bar Association, Mumbai March, Bharat Desh Pratham, Tulu Sangha Borivali and its youth wing, Yuva Tulu, Borivali, apart from other community groups was held between 8.00am and 10.00am. Volunteers, equipped with gloves, garbage bags and hoardings, cleaned a large section of the road outside Borivali railway station.. The clean up was followed with refreshments.

The event commenced with a flag off by Tulu Sangha Borivali president Harish Maindan, Praful Tambe, assistant commissioner of R Central ward, and other dignitaries. Maindan said that everyone has a duty towards building a vibrant city and clean nation. “Keeping the surrounding is an expectation of civilization," said Maindan who thanked the support extended by the municipal corporation, particularly Sandeep Mhalunkar, assistant engineer and other NGOs for taking part in the cause.

Tambe said, “It is our duty to build a clean city and thereby contribute to the environment and preserve the universe for the next generation. We at the municipal corporation appreciate the efforts by Tulu Sangha Borivali to create an awareness amongst the general public and said that more such frequent efforts are needed of the day to keep the city clean and living friendly.”

The event was attended by Avinash Thawani of Mark 10; Vijaya Babariya of Smartads; Dilip Patel of Bharat Desh Pratham; Kamlesh Pipaliya of Rotary Club; celebrity athlete and coach Melwyn Crasto; K M Giri, president, Borivali Advocates Bar Association; representatives of Union Bank of India, students and teachers of schools and colleges such as Mary Immaculate Junior College; St Francis institute of Research and Management; St Francis Junior College; BMC Kannada Medium School, Borivali; Sahayog Mahila Mandal, and SGNP runners. Participants were honoured with mementos, including T shirts.

