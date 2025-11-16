Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' Advice For Congress After Bihar Debacle: 'Reconnect With People, Vote Theft Claims Without Proof Will Lead To More Defeats'

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' Advice For Congress After Bihar Debacle | File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagr: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on November 16 took an indirect dig at the Congress party's defeat in the Bihar elections 2025. The CM said that the party should reconnect with people, stating that allegations regarding vote theft and poll irregularities without submitting any evidence to the Election Commission or courts will lead to further electoral defeats.

The comments by Maharashtra CM came in the backdrop of the party's performance in the recently held Bihar elections, managing just six seats in the 243-member House.

While speaking at an event in Chikhalthana, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagr district, Fadnavis said the Congress must reconnect with people and genuinely raise issues concerning the public to reverse its political fortunes. "The Congress has to stop relying on unfounded allegations", CM said as quoted by PTI.

"The Congress brings up issues such as vote theft and EVMs, but when the court or the EC asks for proof, they fail to provide it. If they do not improve their approach, I predict they will face the same defeat in the upcoming local elections," he added.

'Rahul Gandhi Will Be Doomed'

Earlier, Fadnavis had also reacted to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remark on Bihar Election Results 2025, who said that they were not fair from beginning.'

While speaking to the reporters in Nagpur on November 15, the Maharashtra CM said, "I told everyone that unless he introspects, he will be doomed."

Bihar Election Results

The BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 89 seats in the 2025 Bihar assembly election results, while Janata Dal (United) secured 85 seats, helping the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to a sweeping victory. Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party won 19 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) bagged 5, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won 4 seats.

(With PTI inputs)



