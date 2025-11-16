 Petitioner Seeks Transfer Of PIL On MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s Alleged Hate Speech From Kolhapur To Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPetitioner Seeks Transfer Of PIL On MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s Alleged Hate Speech From Kolhapur To Mumbai

Petitioner Seeks Transfer Of PIL On MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s Alleged Hate Speech From Kolhapur To Mumbai

The petitioner, Melwyn Fernandes, had been given permission by the Kolhapur bench to apply for the transfer of the case to Mumbai. The PIL was sent to Kolhapur after a new bench was set up in the city.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Gopichand Padalkar | Instagram

Mumbai: An application has been made to transfer a Public Interest Litigation seeking the prosecution of Member of the Legislative Assembly, Gopichand Padalkar, for allegedly making hate speeches against the Christian community, from the Kolhapur bench of the Bombay High Court to the court's principal seat in Mumbai.

The petitioner, Melwyn Fernandes, had been given permission by the Kolhapur bench to apply for the transfer of the case to Mumbai. The PIL was sent to Kolhapur after a new bench was set up in the city.

On November 7, a bench of Justice M S Karnik and Ajit Kadethankar, allowed the petitioner the liberty to write to the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court to apply for the transfer of the case to Mumbai. Padalkar, while speaking at a public event in Sangli on June 17, is alleged to have offered a reward of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who kills Christian missionaries involved in religious conversion.

Padalkar made the alleged remarks after a 28-year-old pregnant woman died by suicide in Sangli district because of an alleged demand for dowry from in-laws and pressure to practise Christianity. The petitioner said that despite protests by Christians, the authorities have not started criminal prosecution for hate speech against Padalkar. The petition requested the court to direct the state government to register a complaint against Padalkar.

FPJ Shorts
'This Is Disgusting': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 LEAK Shows 'Drunk' Mihir Hugging Noina, Netizens Slam Makers For 'Ruining' Show
'This Is Disgusting': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 LEAK Shows 'Drunk' Mihir Hugging Noina, Netizens Slam Makers For 'Ruining' Show
Ranji Trophy 2025: Akhil Herwadkar Shines On Mumbai Return
Ranji Trophy 2025: Akhil Herwadkar Shines On Mumbai Return
Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' Advice For Congress After Bihar Debacle: 'Reconnect With People, Vote Theft Claims Without Proof Will Lead To More Defeats'
Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' Advice For Congress After Bihar Debacle: 'Reconnect With People, Vote Theft Claims Without Proof Will Lead To More Defeats'
Gym Nap Gone Viral: Woman Accidentally Dozes Off For Hours While Gymming, Members Show Unexpected Kindness
Gym Nap Gone Viral: Woman Accidentally Dozes Off For Hours While Gymming, Members Show Unexpected Kindness
Read Also
Mumbai News: Residents Protest Against BMC’s Plan To Shift Stray Dogs & Pigeon Shelter To Mulund...
article-image

On November 13, the bench of Justice M S. Karnik and Ajit B Kadethankar, noted that the counsel for the petitioner has submitted that pursuant to the November 7 order, an application has been made at the principal seat - Mumbai seeking transfer of the PIL. The petition is next listed on December 11.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' Advice For Congress After Bihar Debacle: 'Reconnect With People, Vote...

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' Advice For Congress After Bihar Debacle: 'Reconnect With People, Vote...

‘Coexistence, Not Cruelty’: Animal Activists Flood Mumbai's Shivaji Park To Protest Supreme...

‘Coexistence, Not Cruelty’: Animal Activists Flood Mumbai's Shivaji Park To Protest Supreme...

Mumbai News: Viral Video Claiming Terrorists Arrested In Lokhandwala Is From Mock Drill, Clarifies...

Mumbai News: Viral Video Claiming Terrorists Arrested In Lokhandwala Is From Mock Drill, Clarifies...

Mumbai Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Boy Rams Eco Car Into Elderly Couple In Dharavi; One Dead

Mumbai Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Boy Rams Eco Car Into Elderly Couple In Dharavi; One Dead

Mumbai Commuter Clash: Dispute For Not Speaking Marathi On Virar–Borivali Local Train Goes Viral;...

Mumbai Commuter Clash: Dispute For Not Speaking Marathi On Virar–Borivali Local Train Goes Viral;...