Petitioner Seeks Transfer Of PIL On MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s Alleged Hate Speech From Kolhapur To Mumbai

Mumbai: An application has been made to transfer a Public Interest Litigation seeking the prosecution of Member of the Legislative Assembly, Gopichand Padalkar, for allegedly making hate speeches against the Christian community, from the Kolhapur bench of the Bombay High Court to the court's principal seat in Mumbai.

The petitioner, Melwyn Fernandes, had been given permission by the Kolhapur bench to apply for the transfer of the case to Mumbai. The PIL was sent to Kolhapur after a new bench was set up in the city.

On November 7, a bench of Justice M S Karnik and Ajit Kadethankar, allowed the petitioner the liberty to write to the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court to apply for the transfer of the case to Mumbai. Padalkar, while speaking at a public event in Sangli on June 17, is alleged to have offered a reward of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who kills Christian missionaries involved in religious conversion.

Padalkar made the alleged remarks after a 28-year-old pregnant woman died by suicide in Sangli district because of an alleged demand for dowry from in-laws and pressure to practise Christianity. The petitioner said that despite protests by Christians, the authorities have not started criminal prosecution for hate speech against Padalkar. The petition requested the court to direct the state government to register a complaint against Padalkar.

On November 13, the bench of Justice M S. Karnik and Ajit B Kadethankar, noted that the counsel for the petitioner has submitted that pursuant to the November 7 order, an application has been made at the principal seat - Mumbai seeking transfer of the PIL. The petition is next listed on December 11.

