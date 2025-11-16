Mumbai News: Residents Protest Against BMC’s Plan To Shift Stray Dogs & Pigeon Shelter To Mulund East | Anand Chaini

Mumbai: Residents of Mulund East are raising strong objections against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to set up a shelter for stray dogs in their area. This is not the first time that Mulund East has felt burdened by major civic projects: earlier, rehabilitation homes for displaced Dharavi residents and a pigeon-feeding shelter (kabootarkhana) were also proposed there.

Local citizens now fear that building a 1,000-dog shelter in their neighbourhood could harm public health and disturb the area’s character. They say that already, Mulund East has borne the weight of unwanted projects, and adding a dog shelter feels like yet another imposition.

The controversy gained urgency after a Supreme Court order on 7 November directed that stray dogs be removed from institutional areas such as schools, hospitals, bus depots and railway stations, and relocated after sterilisation and vaccination. The BMC says the number of stray dogs in Mumbai runs into tens of thousands, but there are only eight existing shelters, a capacity the civic body claims is insufficient.

To comply with this court order, the BMC has proposed creating a permanent shelter for 1,000 dogs in Mulund East. But many residents argue this is unfair. They worry about increased noise, possible disease risk, and how the shelter will change the area’s vibe.

Advocate and local social worker Sagar Devare, one of the voices opposing the plan, questioned why Mulund keeps getting chosen for such projects. He pointed out that first came homes for slum dwellers, then pigeon shelters, and now a dog shelter, all in the same part of the city.

A former Mulund corporator from the BJP said that while the need for animal shelters is real, the BMC must ensure that residents’ concerns are taken seriously and that health risks are minimised.

Meanwhile, civic officials have called a meeting to review the plan. They also intend to expand the city’s sterilisation programme to manage the stray dog population more thoughtfully.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/