 Maharashtra State Transport Corporation To Roll Out 800–1,000 New Buses For School & College Trips, Offering Discounted Fares
Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that 800 to 1,000 new MSRTC buses will be available daily for school and college trips this year, with a 50% fare discount to ensure affordable and safe student travel. Depot officials will coordinate with educational institutions to plan tours to historical and religious sites, promoting budget-friendly educational trips across the state.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | File Photo

Thane: Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik has announced new state transport buses for school and college trips this year, along with a 50 per cent discount on the fare to ensure affordable and safe travel for students.

Around 800 to 1,000 new buses will be made available daily to schools and colleges from 251 depots of the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC), stated a release issued by Sarnaik's office on Sunday.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik's Statement

"To enable cheap and safe travel for students, MSRTC will provide new buses for school trips this year. After the Diwali vacation, students eagerly look forward to educational tours, and the state government supports this by offering a 50 per cent discount on the total fare for school trips," said the minister, who is also the chairman of the corporation.

article-image

The MSRTC had provided 19,624 buses for educational trips, generating Rs 92 crore in revenue, including reimbursements, from November 2024 to February this year, the release stated.

For 2025-26, the minister has instructed depot managers and station heads to coordinate with educational institutions.

"Depot chiefs and station officers will meet school and college principals to encourage them to plan trips to major historical and religious destinations in the state," it said.

