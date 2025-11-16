 Uttar Pradesh: DAV College Principal Arrested For Abetting Student's Suicide
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttar Pradesh: DAV College Principal Arrested For Abetting Student's Suicide

Uttar Pradesh: DAV College Principal Arrested For Abetting Student's Suicide

Muzaffarnagar police arrested Pradeep Kumar, principal of DAV College Budhana, for allegedly abetting the suicide of 22-year-old student Ujjawal Rana on November 9. Police have also named college manager Arvind Garg, PT instructor Sanjiv Singh, and three policemen in the case. Sanjiv Singh was previously arrested, and other accused will be taken into custody soon.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: DAV College Principal Arrested For Abetting Student's Suicide | File Pic (Representational Image)

Muzaffarnagar (UP): The principal of DAV College, Budhana, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged abetment of the suicide of a 22-year-old student, police said.

About The Case

The case pertains to the November 9 suicide of Ujjawal Rana, a BA second-year student, in Budhana town of the district, officials said.

Pradeep Kumar, who was facing non-bailable warrants, was taken into custody by the police. "The remaining accused will be arrested soon," SP (Rural) Aditya Bansal told reporters.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: NICSI Donates 75 Refurbished Computers To 15 Govt Schools In Baghpat Under Vidyanjali Initiative
Uttar Pradesh: NICSI Donates 75 Refurbished Computers To 15 Govt Schools In Baghpat Under Vidyanjali Initiative
Kerala Lottery Result: November 16, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-29 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: November 16, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-29 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Shahid Kapoor & Tamannaah Bhatia Set The Ramp Ablaze In All-Black Falguni Shane Peacock Couture
Shahid Kapoor & Tamannaah Bhatia Set The Ramp Ablaze In All-Black Falguni Shane Peacock Couture
Thane Traffic Update: THESE Roads On Kalyan–Shilphata Route To Remain Closed Till March 2026 For Nilje Railway Overbridge Demolition & Construction Work
Thane Traffic Update: THESE Roads On Kalyan–Shilphata Route To Remain Closed Till March 2026 For Nilje Railway Overbridge Demolition & Construction Work
Read Also
Delhi Red Fort Car Blast Case: Kanpur Medical College Removes Dr Shaheen Sayeed's Name From...
article-image

He added that Sanjiv Singh, a physical training instructor at the college, had already been arrested in the case.

Police have registered a case against principal Pradeep Kumar, college manager Arvind Garg, Sanjiv Singh, and three policemen.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: NICSI Donates 75 Refurbished Computers To 15 Govt Schools In Baghpat Under Vidyanjali...

Uttar Pradesh: NICSI Donates 75 Refurbished Computers To 15 Govt Schools In Baghpat Under Vidyanjali...

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Choice-Filling Process Starts Tomorrow; Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Choice-Filling Process Starts Tomorrow; Details Here

Punjab Govt Sends 72 Teachers To Finland For Advanced Pedagogical Training

Punjab Govt Sends 72 Teachers To Finland For Advanced Pedagogical Training

Kerala: School Teacher Sentenced To Life For Raping 10-Year-Old Girl

Kerala: School Teacher Sentenced To Life For Raping 10-Year-Old Girl

J&K: Rajouri School Principal, Staff Suspended Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

J&K: Rajouri School Principal, Staff Suspended Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations