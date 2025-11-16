J&K: Rajouri School Principal, Staff Suspended Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jammu: The principal and three staffers of a government higher secondary school in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district were suspended on Saturday over allegations of sexual abuse, misconduct, and inappropriate behaviour, an official said.

Residents and local representatives of Ghambir Mughlan had given a written representation to the Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri, stating the allegations.

Moreover, the emergence of CCTV footage circulating on social media heightened public concern about the safety and dignity of female students and staff members.

Taking note of the representation and the CCTV clip, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma ordered the suspension of the principal of the government higher secondary school in Ghambir Mughlan, a teacher and two class-IV employees with immediate effect, the official said.

An FIR has already been registered at the Manjakote Police Station against the accused principal and other staff members on November 9, he said.

All suspended officials have been attached to the Office of the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Rajouri during the pendency of the inquiry, the official added.

The Chief Education Officer, Rajouri, has been directed to conduct a detailed preliminary inquiry and submit a factual report to the deputy commissioner within 15 days, along with recommendations for further necessary action.

Deputy Commissioner Sharma said the matter has been viewed with utmost seriousness and the administration is committed to ensuring a fair, transparent, and impartial inquiry, free from any influence or tampering of evidence.

He reaffirmed the administration's resolve to safeguard the dignity, safety, and welfare of female students and staff members of all educational institutions across the district.

