 Mumbai: Andheri Police Register Case Over ₹4.47 Crore Fraud By Ex-Employee Of MTC Business Pvt Ltd
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Andheri Police Register Case Over ₹4.47 Crore Fraud By Ex-Employee Of MTC Business Pvt Ltd

Mumbai: Andheri Police Register Case Over ₹4.47 Crore Fraud By Ex-Employee Of MTC Business Pvt Ltd

Mumbai’s Andheri police have registered an FIR against Shivshant Upadhyay, a former senior executive of MTC Business Pvt Ltd, for embezzling Rs 4.47 crore. He allegedly transferred the customs duty amount to a shipping firm in his father’s name through multiple transactions and stopped attending work from November 3 after the fraud was discovered during an internal audit.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Andheri Police Register Case Over ₹4.47 Crore Fraud By Ex-Employee Of MTC Business Pvt Ltd | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Andheri police have registered an FIR against a former senior executive of a steel raw material firm for embezzling Rs 4.47 crore and transferring it to a shipping and logistics firm registered in his father's name last month.

The accused, Shivshant Upadhyay, 23, was employed with MTC Business Pvt Ltd and allegedly established a company, Shivay Shipping and Logistics, in October to perpetrate the fraud. Upadhyay was recruited in April, with primary responsibility to deposit customs duty on behalf of the company.

Read Also
Thane Opens First Pet Crematorium In Majiwada, Offering Dignified Farewell For Beloved Animals
article-image

During an internal examination, it was found that customs duty amounting to Rs 4.47 crore, due between October 14 and November 4, had not been paid. An investigation revealed that he transferred the funds through 10 transactions by creating an ICEGATE account, which is required for depositing customs duty. Following this, he stopped coming to the office from November 3.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Police Crack Down On Illegal Hawkers, Rickshaw Drivers In Dombivli East
Mumbai News: Police Crack Down On Illegal Hawkers, Rickshaw Drivers In Dombivli East
Chhattisgarh: 3 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Sukma District
Chhattisgarh: 3 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Sukma District
India Spent 2.5 Billion Euro On Russian Crude In October, Remains Second-Largest Buyer Ahead Of New Sanctions
India Spent 2.5 Billion Euro On Russian Crude In October, Remains Second-Largest Buyer Ahead Of New Sanctions
IND vs SA 1st Test: Sourav Ganguly Shifts Blame On Gill, Gambhir Amid Eden Gardens Criticism, Says 'This Is What They Wanted'
IND vs SA 1st Test: Sourav Ganguly Shifts Blame On Gill, Gambhir Amid Eden Gardens Criticism, Says 'This Is What They Wanted'

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Andheri Police Register Case Over ₹4.47 Crore Fraud By Ex-Employee Of MTC Business Pvt Ltd

Mumbai: Andheri Police Register Case Over ₹4.47 Crore Fraud By Ex-Employee Of MTC Business Pvt Ltd

Mumbai News: Residents Protest Against BMC’s Plan To Shift Stray Dogs & Pigeon Shelter To Mulund...

Mumbai News: Residents Protest Against BMC’s Plan To Shift Stray Dogs & Pigeon Shelter To Mulund...

Thane Opens First Pet Crematorium In Majiwada, Offering Dignified Farewell For Beloved Animals

Thane Opens First Pet Crematorium In Majiwada, Offering Dignified Farewell For Beloved Animals

Mumbai Tunnel Accident: 36-Year-Old Labourer Crushed To Death By Loco Machine In Malad

Mumbai Tunnel Accident: 36-Year-Old Labourer Crushed To Death By Loco Machine In Malad

Maharashtra Govt Reconstitutes Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial Public Trust; Uddhav Thackeray...

Maharashtra Govt Reconstitutes Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial Public Trust; Uddhav Thackeray...