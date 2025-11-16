Thane Opens First Pet Crematorium In Majiwada, Offering Dignified Farewell For Beloved Animals | File

The Thane Municipal Corporation has now set up the city’s first pet crematorium in the Majivda area. This new facility will finally give pet parents a respectful way to say goodbye.

Over the last few years, more people have started keeping pets at home, and many families care for them as lovingly as they care for children. When a pet dies, the grief is just as real as losing a family member. Earlier, people often buried their pets by digging a small pit near their house. But with the city growing and open spaces disappearing, this was no longer possible.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik's proposal for a dedicated animal crematorium has materialized in response to pet owners' demands. This facility can cremate animal waste up to 50 kilograms per hour, utilizing a water scrubber to purify gases before they are emitted through a 30-foot chimney.

Inaugurated by Thane Municipal Corporation's Executive Engineer Sanjay Kadam, the crematorium features a one-metre-high platform for the pet's body and operates at a temperature of approximately 800 degrees Celsius, with a cremation cycle lasting around 90 minutes.

The crematorium will function only as needed to conserve fuel and minimize pollution, enhancing its environmentally friendly profile. This initiative aims to provide a clean, dignified farewell for pets, comforting grieving owners.

