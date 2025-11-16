 Attention Commuters! Major Traffic Changes Announced For Six Months As Thane-Borivali Tunnel Work Intensifies
Traffic from Mulla Baug to Neelkanth Green will be redirected for six months due to Thane-Borivali tunnel construction. The MMRDA is building an 11.8 km twin-tube tunnel expected to reduce travel time from 90 to 15 minutes. Thane Traffic Police have announced road closures and alternate routes for vehicles.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 12:40 PM IST
Thane: Due to ongoing construction of the Thane-Borivali tunnel, traffic from Mulla Baug to Neelkanth Green will be rerouted for approximately six months. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is building an 11.8 km twin-tube tunnel between Thane and Borivali under Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The new tunnel is expected to significantly cut travel times, from up to 90 minutes now, down to around 15 minutes once complete.

To facilitate the tunnel construction, Thane Traffic Police have issued a notification, the road section from Mulla Baug (in Thane) to Neelkanth Green will be closed, and vehicles will be directed via an alternate route.

The changes came into effect on 14 November and will remain until 11 May 2026. Local residents have expressed concern about the disruption. Many worry that the traffic rerouting will increase congestion and affect daily commutes.

Responding to public pressure, the MMRDA and political leaders have made some changes. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed that the tunnel’s Thane-side exit be extended by about 200 metres so it emerges farther from residential areas. He has also insisted that the excavated material be carried on a closed conveyor belt rather than by dump trucks, reducing dust and noise pollution.

article-image

MMRDA officials say these modifications are meant to address health, safety, and environmental concerns raised by local communities. While construction continues, commuters in Thane may face delays and inconvenience, but officials are assuring that in the long run, the tunnel will bring major relief by cutting down traffic and reducing travel time.

