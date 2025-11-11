Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Kabutar Khana in Kalachowki Amid Pigeon Row; Activist To Move Court, Jain Monk Plans Protest

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out the demolition of a prominent kabutar khana near Kalachowki on Monday morning, as part of its ongoing city-wide drive against pigeon-feeding spots. While the move came as a major upset for the Jain community, activist Sneha Visaria, who had taken the matter to the Bombay High Court, said she plans to challenge the demolition in court.

Demolition Under Police Protection

The structure, which had served as a popular pigeon-feeding site for years, was demolished using excavators by the BMC at around 11 a.m. on Monday under heavy police protection to preempt potential protests from local bird lovers and religious groups. The feeding spot was located in Ambewadi, near the Lodha Venezia society.

A local resident and bird feeder told The Free Press Journal, “By the time I reached the spot after hearing about the activity, the BMC and the police had already completed the work and left. They have demolished the entire area where pigeons used to sit and eat.”

Jain Community Decries Move

The move has deeply upset the Jain community, which has been at the forefront of defending these feeding spots. Jain monk Nileshchandra Vijay, who began a hunger strike at Azad Maidan on November 3, demanding the restoration of the Dadar kabutar khana, had called off the strike in less than five hours after Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar assured him that discussions to find a solution would be held within 15 days.

Several community members pointed out that the demolition came even before the 15-day timeline had concluded.

Activist Questions BMC’s Action

Sneha Visaria, the petitioner in the case before the Bombay High Court, said, “When the matter is sub judice, how can the BMC hastily demolish the structure, which is the central point of all debates? The court has only asked them to stop feeding, but they are now demolishing the feeding spots, which is illegal.”

She added that she is consulting her legal team and will challenge the demolition through proper legal channels.

Six Kabutar Khanas Already Demolished

Visaria further highlighted that the BMC has already demolished six kabutar khanas across the city, including those at Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty, Lalbaug, Navjivan, Khar, and Borivali.

Meanwhile, sources said that Jain monk Nileshchandra Vijay is also planning to protest against the demolition of the Kalachowki kabutar khana.