Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Domestic Abuse; Husband Booked For Abetment

Representational Image

Mumbai: In a tragic case of suspected suicide linked to prolonged domestic abuse, a 26-year-old woman, identified as Mehak Shaikh, allegedly took her own life at her residence in Taloja on November 7.

Based on a complaint lodged by her father, Sharafuddin Chand Usmani (71), the Sir J.J. Marg Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and harassment against her husband, Mohammad Imran Mohammad Dawood Shaikh (30).

Allegations of Prolonged Harassment

According to the complaint, Mehak had endured persistent physical and mental abuse from her husband Imran and his family since their marriage on September 20, 2019.

Her father detailed a series of violent incidents including being scalded with hot oil by her sister-in-law, being kicked in the abdomen while pregnant, and being physically assaulted multiple times by her husband.

Violent Incidents During Pregnancy

In 2022, when Mehak was five months pregnant, Imran and his sister Alia allegedly beat her over a household dispute, causing a miscarriage scare. Later, in September 2023, Imran reportedly pushed her against a wall, causing a fracture in her arm.

Despite repeated abuse, Mehak continued to reconcile with her husband due to family pressure, her father stated.

Money Demands and Threats

In the months leading up to her death, Mehak was allegedly harassed by Imran and his sisters over financial demands. They reportedly pressured her to bring money from her parents and threatened to sell or harm their daughter if she failed to comply.

Disturbing Final Moments

On November 7, Mehak reportedly returned to her parents’ home in Taloja from work in a disturbed state. At that time, her parents were in Agra.

Later, she sent her family a video message saying, “Sorry, can’t do this anymore,” while preparing a noose with a dupatta. Her father and siblings tried calling her, but she did not respond. Shortly afterward, her body was found at her residence.

Evidence Submitted to Police

Before her death, Mehak had sent several voice recordings to her family, detailing the mental and physical torture she had endured. Her father submitted these recordings to the police as evidence.

FIR Registered, Investigation Underway

Based on the complaint, the Sir J.J. Marg Police registered an FIR against Imran Shaikh under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for abetment to suicide, cruelty, and domestic violence.

Police sources confirmed that an investigation is underway and that the forensic team is analyzing Mehak’s final video and messages.