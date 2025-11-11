 Mumbai Crime News: Ujjain Man Arrested In Ghatkopar With Two Pistols, Live Cartridges; Remanded To Police Custody
Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 07:06 AM IST
In a major crackdown, the Pantnagar Police arrested Ajay Kailash Kayat (24), a resident of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly carrying two pistols and live cartridges. The arrest took place on October 9 near the Ghatkopar–Andheri Link Road.

Secret Tip-Off Leads to Arrest

According to the FIR, secret information was received by API Rajendra Gaikwad of the Pantnagar Police’s Anti-Gunda Squad that Kayat would be present near a pan stall in front of the Ghatkopar bus depot. Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a trap and apprehended him.

Weapons and Ammunition Seized

During a frisk, the police recovered four live cartridges from his jeans pocket and two country-made 0.32 mm pistols from his bag. An Oppo mobile phone was also seized from his possession.

Firearms Brought for Illegal Sale

Preliminary investigations revealed that Kayat, a labourer by profession, had brought the firearms and ammunition illegally for sale without a licence. He has been charged under Sections 3, 25, and 37(1)(a) of the Arms Act, along with Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Remanded to Police Custody

The court has remanded Kayat to police custody until November 12, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway to determine the source of the weapons and possible links to other offenders.

