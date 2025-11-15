'Rahul Gandhi Will Be Doomed': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To Cong MP's 'Bihar Election Not Fair From Beginning' Remark

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on November 15 reacted to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remark on Bihar Election Results 2025 who said that they were not fair from beginning.'

While speaking to the reporters in Nagpur, the Maharashtra CM said, "I told everyone that unless he introspects, he will be doomed."

#WATCH | Nagpur: On Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's tweet on #BiharElection2025, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, "I mentioned this yesterday and won't go over it again. I told everyone that unless he introspects, he will be doomed." pic.twitter.com/bsqRXDf1IJ — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2025

Speaking on Bihar Election Results 2025, Fadnavis hailed it as a historic public verdict, saying the people had once again voted decisively for development and good governance. He credited the result to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the guidance of BJP National President J P Nadda.

Taking to his social media handle, Fadnavis said, "Bihar's Historic Mandate! The people have once again chosen development and good governance! Under the leadership of Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the guidance of BJP National President Hon. J. P. Nadda, For the resounding and unprecedented victory of NDA in Bihar."

What Did Rahul Gandhi Say on Bihar Election Results?

Rahul Gandhi expressed his gratitude towards the voters in Bihar for expressing their confidence in the Mahagathbandhan and also claimed that they could not achieve victory as the elections were not fair from the very beginning.

He also vowed to protect the Constitution and save democracy in the country. Rahul Gandhi shared a post on social media and said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan.

This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning."

मैं बिहार के उन करोड़ों मतदाताओं का हार्दिक आभार व्यक्त करता हूं, जिन्होंने महागठबंधन पर अपना विश्वास जताया।



बिहार का यह परिणाम वाकई चौंकाने वाला है। हम एक ऐसे चुनाव में जीत हासिल नहीं कर सके, जो शुरू से ही निष्पक्ष नहीं था।



यह लड़ाई संविधान और लोकतंत्र की रक्षा की है। कांग्रेस… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 14, 2025

Bihar Election Results

The BJP emerged as single largest party winning 89 seats in the 2025 Bihar assembly election results while Janata Dal (United) secured 85 seats, helping the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to a sweeping victory. Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party won 19 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) bagged 5, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won 4 seats.

