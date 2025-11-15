 Thane Civic Polls 2025: TMC Begins Preparations, 1,942 Booths Planned And 750 Selfie Points To Be Set Up
The Thane Municipal Corporation has started election work. Along with providing good facilities to voters in Thane on the day of voting, the Municipal Corporation has now decided to prepare 'Sakhi' (female friend) booths for women.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
Thane Civic Polls 2025: TMC Begins Preparations, 1,942 Booths Planned And 750 Selfie Points To Be Set Up | File Photo

The Municipal Corporation's election department has informed that there are one thousand 942 booths within the limits of the Thane Municipal Corporation. 850 voters will be linked to each booth.

The Municipal Corporation has 33 wards, from which 131 corporators will be elected to the municipality.

Ramp facility for disabled voters

Ramp facilities will be provided for disabled voters. Around 750 wheelchairs will be kept ready for this purpose. So that disabled voters and senior citizens coming to vote do not face any trouble.

Voting facility in schools, government buildings?

One thousand 942 booths are in municipal schools and government buildings. The Municipal Corporation is checking whether voting facilities can be created elsewhere. 

33 Sakhi booths for women

33 Sakhi booths will be prepared for women. These booths will be decorated with pink curtains, flowers, and balloons. Emphasis will be placed on keeping the atmosphere pleasant.

Selfie can be taken after voting

There will be planning for a selfie point at every polling station location. Selfie points will be set up in this way at around 750 locations.

13 thousand employees ready

The election code of conduct is likely to be implemented next month. The Municipal Corporation has also prepared the necessary manpower for election work. 13 thousand employees will be deployed. This includes four thousand employees from the Thane Municipal Corporation and employees from other municipalities.

