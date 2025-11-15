Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally in Mumbai: Spot 190SL, 230SL Pagoda, 1929 Nurburg & More On November 16 | Know Full Route & Timings

Mumbai: Mumbai city's coastline is set to turn into classic car museum as Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally 2025 ( MBCCR) is back with its 12th edition. This year, the Classic Car Rally will feature models including 1929 Nurburg, 170 V Roadster, 190SL, 230SL Pagoda, 300SC Roadster, and every generation of the E-Class, S-Class, and SL Roadsters, giving car lovers a visual treat to witness the brand’s most iconic classics.

When Will The Classic Car Rally Be Held?

The rally will be held tomorrow, November 16, starting and finishing at Taj Lands End in Bandra.

Where Can Mumbaikars Spot These Classics? Know Route, Timmings

The rally will begin at Taj Lands End at 9:30 a.m., then reach Bandra Reclamation Promenade at 9:35 a.m., Coastal Road Promenade, Worli at 9:45 a.m., Coastal Road Promenade, Bhulabhai Desai Road at 9:50 a.m. It will arrive at the Marine Drive Promenade at 9:55 a.m., before taking a U-turn at Nariman Point at 10:00 a.m.

The return journey will follow on the same route and will reach Marine Drive Promenade at 10.05 am, by 10.10 am the cars are scheduled to reach Coastal Road Bhulabhaiu Desai Road, 10.15 am at Coastal Road Worli, Bandra Reclamation Promenade at 10.20 am, and finish the rally at Taj Lands End by 10.25 am. Earlier today, on November 15, the display of these classic cars was held at Bandra's Taj Lands End from 10.30 am to 4 pm.

