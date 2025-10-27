'From Mercedes Pagoda To 1999 Plymouth Prowler', Vintage Cars Paint Mumbai Streets With Classic Retro Vibes | WATCH | Instagram @pure_mumbaivibe

Mumbai’s streets turned into a scene straight out of a classic film recently, as two rare vintage cars were spotted cruising through the city, much to the delight of automobile enthusiasts and onlookers. Videos of the vehicles have gone viral on social media, reviving nostalgia for the golden era of motoring.

In one clip, an elderly gentleman can be seen confidently driving a left-hand-drive Mercedes Pagoda, believed to be a model from the 1960s, along the newly opened stretch of the Mumbai Coastal Road. The timeless beauty of the car, paired with the man’s effortless poise behind the wheel, struck a chord with viewers. Many netizens reacted with comments like “Whoever this gentleman is, he has good taste,” and praised the city’s evolving infrastructure that now makes such leisurely drives possible.

WATCH VIDEO:

LHD Mercedes Pagoda spotted on Coastal Road, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/iFZT2iPzpy — Mumbai Heritage (@mumbaiheritage) October 27, 2025

Another video captured a rare 1999 Plymouth Prowler, an iconic hot rod-inspired car that was produced in limited numbers, cruising through Mumbai’s bustling streets. The Prowler’s distinctive retro-futuristic design, sleek finish, and open-wheel front made it stand out amid the city’s modern traffic.

WATCH VIDEO:

Social media users were quick to celebrate the unexpected sightings, calling them “extremely rare” and “Mumbai is unexpected.” While vintage car rallies are not uncommon in Mumbai, spontaneous appearances of classics like the Mercedes Pagoda and Plymouth Prowler are rare and often become viral sensations.

