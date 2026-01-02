'Sorry, I Been Drunk': Thief Steals Mandolins From Guitar Store; Returns It With Apology Note: Read Viral Post

A strange theft at a New Jersey vintage instrument store has ended on an unexpected and almost cinematic note, with the stolen items quietly returned and a handwritten apology left behind instead of a police arrest.

Two valuable mandolins taken from Lark Street Music earlier this month were dropped back at the store’s doorstep days later, leaving the owner and police stunned by the turn of events.

Instruments left at door with handwritten note

The store revealed on social media that the instruments were returned in two shopping bags and placed outside the front door. Alongside them was a handwritten note, partially written in capital letters, that read:

“SORRY, I BEEN DRUNK, MERRY CHRISTMAS. You are good man.”

According to the post, the person who returned the mandolins slipped in quietly and fled the scene before anyone could confront him.

Owner’s chase adds drama to the moment

The store owner described the moment as surreal. After noticing the instruments at the entrance, he rushed outside and briefly spotted the man running down the street. A short chase followed, but the suspect managed to escape. Police were immediately contacted and began searching the area.

The store credited public attention and widespread sharing of the theft footage for pressuring the thief into returning the items.

Surveillance footage sparked public appeal

Earlier, Lark Street Music had released security camera footage showing a man concealing the mandolins under his parka before walking out of the shop on December 22. The images were widely circulated online as the store asked for help identifying the suspect.

The public response was swift, and the footage gained traction across social media platforms.

Mandolins valued at over $7,000

The instruments belong to Buzzy Levine, who has owned and operated the store since 1981. Speaking to media outlets, Levine said he was shocked when the mandolins resurfaced.

“I couldn’t believe it. It felt like something out of a strange movie with a happy ending,” he said.

Authorities later confirmed the mandolins were valued at approximately $3,500 and $4,250, making the theft a significant loss had they not been recovered.