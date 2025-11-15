‘I Am Taking All The Blame’: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Quits Politics, 'Disowns Family' Post Bihar Poll Debacle

RJD chief Lalu Yadav and his daughter Rohini Acharya | Rohini Acharya/ X

Yadav, announced on Saturday that she was quitting politics and severing ties with her family. Her announcement came just a day after the Mahagathbandhan’s severe loss in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025.

In a post on X, Rohini said she had been told to quit politics and “disown” her own family by Sanjay Yadav and Rameez. “I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez asked me to do, and I’m taking all the blame,” she wrote, triggering shock and speculation within political circles.

I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family …

This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …nd I’m taking all the blame’s — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 15, 2025

NDA Registers Record-Breaking Victory in Bihar

The dramatic announcement follows the NDA’s historic sweep in Bihar. The BJP, Janata Dal (United) and regional allies delivered their strongest-ever performance, securing 202 of the 243 seats. The BJP won 89 seats, while the JD(U) bagged 85—an impressive tally for both parties, which contested 101 seats each.

Among the allies, LJP (Ram Vilas) clinched 19 seats, HAM secured 5, and the Rashtra Lok Morcha took 4 of the 6 seats it contested.

Mahagathbandhan Suffers Humiliating Collapse

For the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, the results were disastrous. Once the single largest party in 2020 with 75 seats, the RJD collapsed to just 26 of the 141 seats it contested. The Congress fared no better, winning only 6 of its 61 seats.

The alliance, which expected a much closer contest, instead recorded one of its weakest showings in recent history. Analysts have described it as an “over-performance” by the NDA and a complete breakdown of the Opposition’s strategy.

Read Also Rohini Acharya Challenges Critics Amid RJD Rift, Unfollows Family Leaders On Social Media

New Entrants Fail to Make Mark

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, expected to influence several battlegrounds, failed to secure a single seat. Though it did not win, it may have impacted vote shares in select regions, an area analysts say requires deeper examination.

A Turbulent Aftermath for RJD

Rohini Acharya’s exit adds another layer of crisis for the RJD, which is grappling with organisational and electoral setbacks. Her public distancing from her family underscores the internal tensions that may intensify following the party’s worst performance in over a decade.