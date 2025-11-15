Mumbai News: NCB Disposes Of 1,835 Kg Mephedrone Seized In Major Multi-State Operation

NCB incinerates over 2,100 kg of narcotics in a major pre-trial destruction drive supervised by a high-level committee | X - @MumbaiNcb

Mumbai: The Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has destroyed a massive cache of narcotics, including 1,835 kg of mephedrone and 341 kg of other controlled substances. This was one of the largest pre-trial drug disposal operations conducted in recent years. The contraband had been seized during multiple raids across Maharashtra and Delhi, during which 16 people, including a foreign national, were arrested.

Multi-State Investigation Uncovers Syndicate

Officials said the large seizure stemmed from an extensive investigation carried out over several months, which uncovered a widespread drug network with overseas connections. The investigation revealed that those arrested were linked to tightly knit trafficking groups responsible for manufacturing, distributing and funding synthetic narcotics. According to officers, the operation targeted the core of a highly organised syndicate operating across multiple states and beyond India’s borders.

High-Level Committee Supervises Destruction

To oversee the disposal process, a High-Level Drug Disposal Committee (HLDDC) was constituted as per Supreme Court guidelines. The committee comprised the NCB Deputy Director General (South-West Region), the Additional Director of NCB Mumbai, and the Additional Commissioner of Pune Police. After examining the case and completing all legal formalities, the committee approved the pre-trial destruction of the seized substances. The drugs were subsequently incinerated on November 14 at MEPL, Ranjangaon, Pune, in the presence of the panel.

NCB’s Push Against Narcotics Networks

NCB said the large-scale destruction of the seized drugs reflects its continued push to dismantle organised narcotics syndicates and choke the financial and logistical channels that support drug trafficking. The Bureau stated that operations of this scale are central to its efforts to limit the proliferation of narcotics and safeguard public health. It added that these actions align with the national goal of achieving a “Nasha Mukt Bharat by 2047.”

