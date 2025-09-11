Mumbai News: NCB Confirms Attachment Of ₹10.07 Crore Assets Of International Drug Kingpin Navin Chichkar

NCB | File pic

Mumbai: The office of Competent Authority and Administrator under the SAFEMA & NDPS Act has confirmed the order of attachment issued by NCB Mumbai concerning the movable & immovable properties worth Rs 10.07 crores of Navin Chichkar, an international kingpin who was allegedly found involved in smuggling of Cocaine, other drugs and operating from abroad. The seized movable properties include 15 bank accounts, seized cash & 05 immovable properties located in Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday.

The matter pertains to seizure of 11.540 Kgs of Cocaine, 4.9 kgs Ganja and 5.5 kgs Cannabis gummies on 31.01.2025 by NCB-Mumbai leading to arrest of total nine individuals including the kingpin. The Cocaine being sent by the Thailand based kingpin into Mumbai which were then being transported, received, distributed domestically and smuggled to foreign destinations also.

"In course of investigation, the kingpin operating this international drug syndicate was deported from Malaysia and was arrested. The other drug associates like illegal hawala operator, transporter, distributor, peddler and other key associates have also been arrested," said an NCB official.

In the said case NCB has unearthed alleged links of a Pakistan-born, US-based individual and a Tanzania-born trafficker with the said drug syndicate busted in Navi Mumbai in which narcotics worth Rs200 crore were seized.

This case exemplifies NCB’s commitment to effectively identifying drug trafficking networks and disrupting their ecosystem by freezing assets acquired through money generated out of drug trafficking.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/