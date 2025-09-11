'No Longer Need To Go Mumbai, Pune, Or Nashik': Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Says Employment Opportunities Are Coming To Konkan | VIDEO | X|@ians_india

Mumbai: In a significant statement aimed at boosting morale and regional development, Maharashtra’s Minister of Ports Development, Nitesh Rane, highlighted the increasing job opportunities emerging in the Konkan region. Speaking during a recent public address, Rane emphasised that Konkan, long seen as a region from which people migrate for employment, is now seeing a turnaround.

“Employment opportunities are now coming to Konkan, and we should all welcome this. People of Konkan will no longer need to go to Mumbai, Pune, or Nashik...” said Rane, pointing to the changing economic landscape of the coastal region.

In his address, Rane also touched upon the long-standing issue of youth migration from Konkan to metro cities in search of work. “People of Konkan will no longer need to go to Mumbai, Pune, or Nashik...” he reiterated, suggesting that efforts are being made to create enough opportunities at home so that locals can thrive without leaving their native land.

In other news, Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has called for the implementation of a single-window clearance system to fast-track permissions for various Maharashtra Maritime Board projects. Currently, these projects require approvals from multiple departments, including Environment and Forest, which leads to delays.

Speaking at a review meeting held at Mantralaya, Rane stressed the need for a streamlined approval process, similar to the 'Maitri' initiative adopted by the Industries Department. He said such a mechanism would help speed up the clearance process significantly.

During the meeting, the Minister also directed officials to urgently finalise the rental rates for stalls located on Maritime Board premises. He further instructed that the installation of hoardings be expedited, setting a deadline for completion by November.

Additionally, Rane emphasised the importance of maintaining close coordination with the Environment Department to ensure timely approvals for all ongoing and upcoming projects under the Board’s purview.