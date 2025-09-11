 'No Longer Need To Go Mumbai, Pune, Or Nashik': Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Says Employment Opportunities Are Coming To Konkan | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'No Longer Need To Go Mumbai, Pune, Or Nashik': Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Says Employment Opportunities Are Coming To Konkan | VIDEO

'No Longer Need To Go Mumbai, Pune, Or Nashik': Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Says Employment Opportunities Are Coming To Konkan | VIDEO

Maharashtra’s Minister of Ports Development, Nitesh Rane, has highlighted a positive shift in Konkan's employment landscape. He stated that locals may soon no longer need to migrate to Mumbai, Pune, or Nashik in search of jobs.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
'No Longer Need To Go Mumbai, Pune, Or Nashik': Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Says Employment Opportunities Are Coming To Konkan | VIDEO | X|@ians_india

Mumbai: In a significant statement aimed at boosting morale and regional development, Maharashtra’s Minister of Ports Development, Nitesh Rane, highlighted the increasing job opportunities emerging in the Konkan region. Speaking during a recent public address, Rane emphasised that Konkan, long seen as a region from which people migrate for employment, is now seeing a turnaround.

“Employment opportunities are now coming to Konkan, and we should all welcome this. People of Konkan will no longer need to go to Mumbai, Pune, or Nashik...” said Rane, pointing to the changing economic landscape of the coastal region.

In his address, Rane also touched upon the long-standing issue of youth migration from Konkan to metro cities in search of work. “People of Konkan will no longer need to go to Mumbai, Pune, or Nashik...” he reiterated, suggesting that efforts are being made to create enough opportunities at home so that locals can thrive without leaving their native land.

In other news, Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has called for the implementation of a single-window clearance system to fast-track permissions for various Maharashtra Maritime Board projects. Currently, these projects require approvals from multiple departments, including Environment and Forest, which leads to delays.

FPJ Shorts
Nepal Unrest: Protesters Set Fire To Under-Construction Marwari Community Building In Kathmandu
Nepal Unrest: Protesters Set Fire To Under-Construction Marwari Community Building In Kathmandu
Navratri 2025: Will You Wear These Boho-Fusion Denims For Garba Nights? Here's How You Can Make It Yourself
Navratri 2025: Will You Wear These Boho-Fusion Denims For Garba Nights? Here's How You Can Make It Yourself
PM Modi Announces Special Economic Package For Mauritius In Varanasi - VIDEO
PM Modi Announces Special Economic Package For Mauritius In Varanasi - VIDEO
Mumbai News: BMC Renews Partnership With Pehlay Akshar Foundation To Train Municipal School Teachers
Mumbai News: BMC Renews Partnership With Pehlay Akshar Foundation To Train Municipal School Teachers

Speaking at a review meeting held at Mantralaya, Rane stressed the need for a streamlined approval process, similar to the 'Maitri' initiative adopted by the Industries Department. He said such a mechanism would help speed up the clearance process significantly.

Read Also
Shiv Sena (UBT) Women’s Wing To Launch ‘Sindoor Raksha’ Movement In Maharashtra Over Pahalgam...
article-image

During the meeting, the Minister also directed officials to urgently finalise the rental rates for stalls located on Maritime Board premises. He further instructed that the installation of hoardings be expedited, setting a deadline for completion by November.

Additionally, Rane emphasised the importance of maintaining close coordination with the Environment Department to ensure timely approvals for all ongoing and upcoming projects under the Board’s purview.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Renews Partnership With Pehlay Akshar Foundation To Train Municipal School Teachers

Mumbai News: BMC Renews Partnership With Pehlay Akshar Foundation To Train Municipal School Teachers

Mumbai: Road Near Atal Setu Entry Point Caves In; MMRDA Responds

Mumbai: Road Near Atal Setu Entry Point Caves In; MMRDA Responds

ISIS Module Busted: ‘CEO’ And ‘Professor’ Behind Planned Attacks; ‘Project Mustafa’...

ISIS Module Busted: ‘CEO’ And ‘Professor’ Behind Planned Attacks; ‘Project Mustafa’...

'No Longer Need To Go Mumbai, Pune, Or Nashik': Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Says Employment...

'No Longer Need To Go Mumbai, Pune, Or Nashik': Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Says Employment...

Mumbai This Weekend: Kailash Kher Live Concert To Shivsanskar Mahotsav, Best Things To Explore In...

Mumbai This Weekend: Kailash Kher Live Concert To Shivsanskar Mahotsav, Best Things To Explore In...