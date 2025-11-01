 Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rains to Lash City Today; Yellow Alert In Palghar & Thane | Know Full Forecast Here
According to the weather agency, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning , light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30- 40kmph) has been predicted at isolated places in Thane and Palghar today.

Karishma Pranav Bhavsar Updated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rains to Lash City Today

Mumbai: After October, the unseasonal rains will continue to lash city, November 1 as the Regional Meteorological Center has predicted light to moderate rains with thundershowers warning for Mumbai. In addition to this, a yellow alert also has been issued for Thane and Palghar areas. Meanwhile, today morning, Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies and light haze after a spell of moderate showers the previous evening.

According to the weather agency, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning , light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30- 40kmph) has been predicted at isolated places in Thane and Palghar today. Apart from Mumbai and adjoining areas, several other cities in Maharashtra is also likely to receive rain.

RMC Mumbai said, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall, gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 Kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan-Goa, North Madhya Maharashtra."

Amid this, rain alert has been issued in several parts of the state with yellow alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik.

Why Is Maximum City Still Facing Showers?

According to a report by Mid-day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) clarified that the recent rainfall activity is linked to a depression over the east-central Arabian Sea, which has led to significant moisture incursion into the Mumbai region.

What does weather in November look like?

According to Rushikesh Agre who manages the Mumbai Rains official handle on X (formerly Twitter), has predicted that the October heat will not spill over on November month, rather the climate this month will be cooler than past years. "This is because the La Nina will create more cyclone & LPAs giving rain in between days of November," the post said. It also predicted that nights will start to get cooler from next weekend i.e. from November 8.

What is La Nina?

La Nina, which in Spanish means "Little Girl," is a weather phenomenon widely characterized by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific, compared to El Niño, which in Spanish means "Little Boy," which is characterized by unusually warm ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific.


