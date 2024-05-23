Explainer: What Is La Nina, And How Does It Affect India's Weather?

Representative Image | FPJ

It goes without saying that the recent unpredictable weather has confused many. The windy, somewhat cooler, and rainy weather has been persisting. Because of favorable conditions for La Nina, a weather phenomenon brought on by cooler ocean temperatures, these unusual weather changes have occurred.

What is La Nina?

La Nina, which in Spanish means "Little Girl," is a weather phenomenon widely characterized by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific, compared to El Niño, which in Spanish means "Little Boy," which is characterized by unusually warm ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific.

How Would La Nina Affect India?

A weather phenomenon known as La Nina is thought to originate in the Pacific Ocean and cause above-average rainfall and flooding in India during the monsoon season, which begins in June. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted above-average rainfall during the upcoming Indian monsoon season last month, with "favourable" La Nina conditions predicted to arrive by August or September. The IMD observed in a recent bulletin that the intensity of El Niño conditions has decreased since the start of the year.

Changes In Monsoon Season In India

The months of July and August see the most of India's monsoon rainfall. In a nation where almost half of the farmland is unirrigated, consistent and moderate rainfall is essential, as opposed to days of heavy or extremely heavy precipitation. Good rains can limit the sticky inflation issue by assisting in the price control of necessities like sugar, pulses, rice, and vegetables.

One year after this number was below normal at 94%, the weather bureau has already forecast above normal monsoon at 106% of the long-period average.

La Nina VS El Nino

All winds that are blowing between 30 degrees north and south of the equator slant in their trajectory due to the Earth's east-west rotation. Consequently, the winds in the area flow northwesterly in the southern hemisphere and southwesterly in the northern hemisphere. This phenomenon is known as the Coriolis effect.

As a result, on both sides of the equator, the trade winds that pass through this belt blow westward. When ocean conditions are normal, these trade winds travel westerly from South America to Asia along the equator. Upwelling is a phenomenon where cold water rises to the surface of the ocean, replacing warm surface waters, and is caused by wind movement over the ocean.