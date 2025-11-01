 Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate To Hold 5-Km Walkathon On November 2; Traffic Restrictions Announced
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Police Commissionerate To Hold 5-Km Walkathon On November 2; Traffic Restrictions Announced

Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate To Hold 5-Km Walkathon On November 2; Traffic Restrictions Announced

To mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, the Navi Mumbai Police will hold a 5-km walkathon on November 2 along Palm Beach Road. cwill be in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m., with diversions at Morarji Circle and Killa Junction. Essential vehicles are exempt. Citizens are urged to join the unity walkathon.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate To Hold 5-Km Walkathon On November 2; Traffic Restrictions Announced | File Pic (Representative Image)

Navi Mumbai: To mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate will organize a 5-kilometer walkathon on Sunday, November 2, along Palm Beach Road. In view of the event, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Control Department has announced temporary traffic restrictions and diversions on the route from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m.

According to the traffic advisory, vehicles traveling from Belapur towards Vashi, Mumbai, and Thane will not be allowed beyond Morarji Circle, and traffic will be diverted to the opposite carriageway, allowing two-way movement on the Belapur-bound side of Palm Beach Road. Similarly, traffic between Vashi and Killa Junction in both directions will be managed through available lanes to ensure smooth flow.

Read Also
Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Coconut Vendor Murdered In Govandi For Cash; Drug Addict Arrested
article-image

Motorists using the Sion-Panvel Highway and Uran Phata have been advised to opt for alternative routes during the temporary restriction period. However, fire brigade vehicles, ambulances, police vehicles, and other essential service vehicles will be exempted from these curbs, officials clarified.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Sanjaykumar Patil appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers in the walkathon, which is being organized to promote unity and mark the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as the architect of India’s integration.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Despite Multiple Extensions, BMC’s 'Civic Health Collaboration Model' For CT/MRI Services Struggles To Attract Contractors
Mumbai News: Despite Multiple Extensions, BMC’s 'Civic Health Collaboration Model' For CT/MRI Services Struggles To Attract Contractors
Navi Mumbai News: New Kharghar Centre Provides Shelter And Care For Children Undergoing Cancer Treatment
Navi Mumbai News: New Kharghar Centre Provides Shelter And Care For Children Undergoing Cancer Treatment
Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Will Rain Interrupt IND W vs SA W Women's World Cup 2025 Final?
Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Will Rain Interrupt IND W vs SA W Women's World Cup 2025 Final?
MBOSE Announces 2026 SSLC And HSSLC Board Exam Dates: Class 10 Exams From January 30, Class 12 From February 18
MBOSE Announces 2026 SSLC And HSSLC Board Exam Dates: Class 10 Exams From January 30, Class 12 From February 18

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Despite Multiple Extensions, BMC’s 'Civic Health Collaboration Model' For CT/MRI...

Mumbai News: Despite Multiple Extensions, BMC’s 'Civic Health Collaboration Model' For CT/MRI...

Navi Mumbai News: New Kharghar Centre Provides Shelter And Care For Children Undergoing Cancer...

Navi Mumbai News: New Kharghar Centre Provides Shelter And Care For Children Undergoing Cancer...

Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rains to Lash City Today; Yellow Alert In Palghar & Thane | Know Full...

Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rains to Lash City Today; Yellow Alert In Palghar & Thane | Know Full...

Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate To Hold 5-Km Walkathon On November 2; Traffic Restrictions...

Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate To Hold 5-Km Walkathon On November 2; Traffic Restrictions...

Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: ACB Navi Mumbai Spreads Message Of Integrity & National Unity

Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: ACB Navi Mumbai Spreads Message Of Integrity & National Unity