Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate To Hold 5-Km Walkathon On November 2; Traffic Restrictions Announced

Navi Mumbai: To mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate will organize a 5-kilometer walkathon on Sunday, November 2, along Palm Beach Road. In view of the event, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Control Department has announced temporary traffic restrictions and diversions on the route from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m.

According to the traffic advisory, vehicles traveling from Belapur towards Vashi, Mumbai, and Thane will not be allowed beyond Morarji Circle, and traffic will be diverted to the opposite carriageway, allowing two-way movement on the Belapur-bound side of Palm Beach Road. Similarly, traffic between Vashi and Killa Junction in both directions will be managed through available lanes to ensure smooth flow.

Motorists using the Sion-Panvel Highway and Uran Phata have been advised to opt for alternative routes during the temporary restriction period. However, fire brigade vehicles, ambulances, police vehicles, and other essential service vehicles will be exempted from these curbs, officials clarified.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Sanjaykumar Patil appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers in the walkathon, which is being organized to promote unity and mark the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as the architect of India’s integration.

