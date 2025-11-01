 Palghar Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl In Nalasopara East; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl In Nalasopara East; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Palghar Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl In Nalasopara East; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

An incident of molestation involving a minor girl occurred in the Dhaniv Bag area of Nalasopara East on Thursday. A case has been registered at the Pelhar police station under the POCSO Act.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Pelhar Police arrest 28-year-old man for molesting 11-year-old girl in Nalasopara East | Representational Image

Virar: An incident of molestation involving a minor girl occurred in the Dhaniv Bag area of Nalasopara East on Thursday. A case has been registered at the Pelhar police station under the POCSO Act.

Victim Escaped After Resisting Assault

The victim, an 11-year-old girl from the Dhaniv Bag area, was on her way to a tuition class. She went to her friend's house next door to call her friend when the accused allegedly pulled her inside his house and assaulted her. The girl bit the accused's hand and managed to escape.

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: BJP To Hold 'Sardar @150 Unity March' In North Raigad To Mark 150th Birth Anniversary Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Maharashtra News: BJP To Hold 'Sardar @150 Unity March' In North Raigad To Mark 150th Birth Anniversary Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Uttar Pradesh News: 4 Men Arrested For Painting ‘I Love Mohammad’ On Temple Walls To Falsely Implicate Muslims In Aligarh; VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: 4 Men Arrested For Painting ‘I Love Mohammad’ On Temple Walls To Falsely Implicate Muslims In Aligarh; VIDEO
Piyush Goyal Leads Fitness Push As North Mumbai Gears Up For 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025'
Piyush Goyal Leads Fitness Push As North Mumbai Gears Up For 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025'
₹125 Crore Jackpot: BCCI Sets Massive Reward For Harmanpreet Kaur Led Indian Team If They Lift Women’s World Cup 2025; Says Report
₹125 Crore Jackpot: BCCI Sets Massive Reward For Harmanpreet Kaur Led Indian Team If They Lift Women’s World Cup 2025; Says Report
Read Also
Maharashtra Crime: 29-Year-Old Security Guard Arrested For Fatal Attack On Family Over ₹50 Lakh...
article-image

Accused Arrested And Booked Under POCSO Act

A complaint was filed at the Pelhar police station on Friday. The accused has been identified as Gilma Naeem Hashmi (28). He has been arrested and a case has been filed against him under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra News: BJP To Hold 'Sardar @150 Unity March' In North Raigad To Mark 150th Birth...

Maharashtra News: BJP To Hold 'Sardar @150 Unity March' In North Raigad To Mark 150th Birth...

Piyush Goyal Leads Fitness Push As North Mumbai Gears Up For 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025'

Piyush Goyal Leads Fitness Push As North Mumbai Gears Up For 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025'

Palghar Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl In Nalasopara East; Case Registered...

Palghar Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl In Nalasopara East; Case Registered...

Navi Mumbai Police Announces Recruitment Drive For 527 Constable And Driver Posts; Applications Open...

Navi Mumbai Police Announces Recruitment Drive For 527 Constable And Driver Posts; Applications Open...

'Onboard LTTE-ISI Operatives': IndiGo Flight From Jeddah To Hyderabad Diverted To Mumbai After...

'Onboard LTTE-ISI Operatives': IndiGo Flight From Jeddah To Hyderabad Diverted To Mumbai After...