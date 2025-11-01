Palghar Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl In Nalasopara East; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Pelhar Police arrest 28-year-old man for molesting 11-year-old girl in Nalasopara East | Representational Image

Virar: An incident of molestation involving a minor girl occurred in the Dhaniv Bag area of Nalasopara East on Thursday. A case has been registered at the Pelhar police station under the POCSO Act.

Victim Escaped After Resisting Assault

The victim, an 11-year-old girl from the Dhaniv Bag area, was on her way to a tuition class. She went to her friend's house next door to call her friend when the accused allegedly pulled her inside his house and assaulted her. The girl bit the accused's hand and managed to escape.

Accused Arrested And Booked Under POCSO Act

A complaint was filed at the Pelhar police station on Friday. The accused has been identified as Gilma Naeem Hashmi (28). He has been arrested and a case has been filed against him under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

