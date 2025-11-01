'Onboard LTTE-ISI Operatives': IndiGo Flight From Jeddah To Hyderabad Diverted To Mumbai After Receiving 'Human Bomb' Threat

IndiGo | File Pic (Representation Image)

Mumbai: An IndiGo flight 6E 68 traveling from Jeddah to Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai on November 1, following 'human bomb' threat email. The Rajiv Gandhi International (RGIA) Airport in Hyderabad received a threat email early morning which claimed that there was a "human bomb" onboard the flight. However, the plane was diverted and safely landed in Mumbai.

What did the email say?

According to the police, the threat mail stated, "...onboard LTTE-ISI operatives have planned a major 1984 Madras Airport Modus operandi style blast," as quoted by news agency PTI.

IndiGo Releases Statement

On the incident, IndiGo spokesperson also released a statement and said, “A security threat was received for IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad on November 1 and the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai." After the information was received, following the established protocols, the relevant authorities were immediately informed. All the necessary security checks along with the relevant authorities were carried out before the aircraft was cleared for further operations.

In addition to this, the IndiGo Spokesperson also added, "We made all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates," as quoted by PTI.

Mumbai has witnessed several instances of bomb threats targeting schools, hospitals, airports, temples, the Bombay High Court, and other public places

Recent Hoax Bomb Threat Mails in Mumbai

On October 9, a threatening email was received at the Bandra Family Court in BKC. Following the email, the BKC police station and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) were informed. In the email, the sender claimed that a bomb had been planted in the BKC Family Court.

In September, an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi received a bomb threat. The flight 6E 762 had around 200 people on board and the security agencies found the threat to be non-specific, the source told PTI.

On September 28, Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Police Station received a bomb threat where caller claimed that a bomb had been planted at Dadar Railway Station. Prior to that, the Bombay High Court had received a threatening email claiming that a bomb had been planted on its premises.

