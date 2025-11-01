Navi Mumbai Police Announces Recruitment Drive For 527 Constable And Driver Posts; Applications Open Until November 30

Navi Mumbai Police | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate has announced a large-scale recruitment drive for 527 vacancies of Police Constable and Police Constable (Driver) posts. The online application process began on October 29, and will remain open until November 30, according to officials.

Vacancy details and eligibility criteria

Out of the total vacancies, 445 posts are for Police Constables and 82 posts are for Police Constable (Drivers). Candidates who have passed the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board or any government-recognized equivalent examination are eligible to apply. The NIOS Senior Secondary and CBSE Class 12 examinations are also considered equivalent qualifications.

Age limits and relaxations

For Police Constable positions, the age limit for general category candidates is 18 to 28 years, while for reserved category candidates it is 18 to 33 years. For Police Constable (Driver), the age limit is 19 to 28 years for general candidates and 19 to 33 years for reserved category candidates. SC/ST candidates are eligible for an age relaxation of five years, while OBC candidates will receive a relaxation of three years.

Selection process and application fees

The selection process will include a physical test, written examination, character verification, and medical examination. The application fee is Rs. 450 for open category candidates and Rs. 350 for those belonging to reserved categories.

Police official highlights need for manpower expansion

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Sanjaykumar Patil, the recruitment drive is a significant step towards enhancing the operational strength of the Navi Mumbai Police Force.

“With the rapid urban growth and the upcoming international airport, there is an increased need for efficient law enforcement. The new recruits will boost manpower for traffic management, patrolling units, and special operations,” he said.

Instructions for applicants

Detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, required documents, and application procedures has been made available on the official Navi Mumbai Police recruitment portal. Candidates have been urged to read the instructions carefully and submit their applications online before November 30.

