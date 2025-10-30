 Maharashtra Govt Sanctions 177 Posts For Traffic Department At Upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport Police Station
In a major administrative move to strengthen security and streamline traffic management at the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Maharashtra Government has sanctioned 175 permanent posts under the Traffic Department at the proposed airport police station.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Government approves 177 Traffic Department posts to strengthen security and streamline operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: In a major administrative move to strengthen security and streamline traffic management at the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Maharashtra Government has sanctioned 175 permanent posts under the Traffic Department at the proposed airport police station. Additionally, two posts will be filled through an external manpower agency, making a total of 177 posts, the resolution said.

Resolution Issued By Home Department

The Home Department issued a government resolution on Wednesday, formalizing the decision after approval from a high-level committee of secretaries chaired by the Chief Secretary. The move will entail an annual recurring expenditure of Rs 6.22 crore and a non-recurring expenditure of Rs 1.32 crore to be covered under the sanctioned budget of the respective financial year.

Breakdown Of Newly Created Posts

The newly created posts include 3 Police Inspectors, 4 Assistant Police Inspectors, 8 Police Sub-Inspectors, 6 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 40 Head Constables, and 114 Police Constables. In addition, two sanitation worker posts will be filled through an external agency.

Enhanced Force To Boost Security And Efficiency

“The new appointments will enhance the police force’s capability to manage traffic, maintain order, and ensure robust security around the airport premises, thereby improving overall operational efficiency once the airport becomes functional,” Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade, said.

After approval of 108 staff for Airport police station and now with 177 posts for traffic, The Navi Mumbai police are all set to expand their jurisdiction once the airport becomes operational.

Airport Infrastructure And Future Preparedness

The upcoming airport will house four passenger terminals, two runways, a cargo hub, truck terminal, airline offices, banks, hotels, shopping complexes, and key government facilities such as defence and meteorological units.

Authorities expect a sharp rise in passenger footfall, cargo movement, and commercial activity in the surrounding areas once the facility becomes operational.

