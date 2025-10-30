Nepali Woman Living In Kalyan For 30 Years Detained At Mumbai Airport With Indian Documents |

Mumbai: In a major revelation at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, immigration authorities detained a woman identified as Shanti Arjunsing Thapa, who was found to be a Nepali citizen living in Kalyan for over 30 years. Shockingly, despite being a foreign national, she possessed an Indian voter ID, Aadhaar card, and PAN card — and had voted multiple times in Maharashtra elections.

According to FIR, the woman arrived at Mumbai Airport on October 24, from Kathmandu, Nepal, via flight RA-201. During routine immigration checks, she presented her Indian voter ID (HTQ0890426) and boarding pass. When questioned about her travel purpose and nationality, she failed to provide satisfactory answers. Her first name and inconsistent responses raised suspicion, leading officials to refer her to the Wing Incharge of the Immigration Department for further interrogation.

Upon questioning, it was revealed that the passenger was actually a Nepali citizen named Chanda Regmi, born on November 25, 1976, in Phutung District, Kathmandu. She has been living in Kalyan, Thane District for several years.

According to the investigation, Regmi entered India with her husband, Arjunsing Thapa, in 1996 and has been residing at Jai Kamal Residency, near Buddha Vihar, Sagaon, Dombivli (East), Thane. While staying in India, she fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents, including a voter ID, Aadhaar, and PAN card, by providing false information to the Election Commission of India.

She even used her fake Indian voter ID to travel between India and Nepal multiple times, including the most recent trip on October 24. During interrogation, she also produced her Nepali Citizenship Certificate issued in the name of Chanda Regmi, confirming her nationality.

The immigration department seized the following documents like Indian Voter ID Card (HTQ0890426) – Name: Shanti Arjunsing Thapa, Boarding Pass – Flight RA-201 (Kathmandu–Mumbai), Nepali Citizenship Card (No. 9778) – Name: Chanda Regmi, Indian Aadhaar Card (714438844377), Indian PAN Card (AWEPT8066H), Certificate under Section 63 BSA, Statement recorded by Immigration officials, Medical report And General Diary entry from Mumbai Immigration Department.After confirming her dual identity and fraudulent documentation, immigration authorities handed her over to Sahar Police Station for further investigation.

Am FIR has been registered against Shanti alias Chanda Regmi, aged 49, under Sections 336(2), 336(3), 340(2), and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating, forgery, and providing false information to obtain government documents. Police sources stated that the case exposes how foreign nationals have been fraudulently enrolling as Indian voters and obtaining government IDs, raising serious concerns about the integrity of electoral rolls and document verification systems. The Sahar Police are conducting further investigations to trace others involved in the racket.

