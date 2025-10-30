Ajit Pawar Group Announces Panel For Maharashtra Olympic Association Election |

Mumbai: The panel backed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is seen to have an upper hand in the upcoming Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA) elections. A total of 21 candidates from Pawar’s panel are contesting the polls, out of which three have already been elected unopposed.

The MOA’s five-year election will be held in Mumbai on November 2. The official list of candidates from the “Olympic Panel” was announced by Arjuna awardee Ashok Pandit and Dhyan Chand awardee Pradeep Gandhe. More than 22 of the 30 member associations have extended their support to Ajit Pawar’s group, indicating a clear majority.

Candidates from Ajit Pawar’s panel:

President: Ajit Pawar

Senior Vice President: Ashok Pandit

Vice Presidents: Adil Sumariwala (Elected unopposed), Pradeep Gandhe (Elected unopposed), Prashant Deshpande (Elected unopposed), Dayanand Kumar (Unconditional support)

Secretary: Namdev Shirgaonkar

Joint Secretaries: Nilesh Jagtap, Uday Dongre, Manoj Bhore, Chandrajit Jadhav

Treasurer: Smita Shirole

Executive Members: Sandeep Chaudhari, Sandeep Ombase, Rajendra Nimbate, Girish Phadnis, Randhir Singh, Kiran Chougule, Sameer Mungekar, Sanjay Walvi, Sopan Katke and others

With a majority already on their side, the victory of Ajit Pawar’s panel appears certain. Earlier, Adil Sumariwala, Pradeep Gandhe, and Prashant Deshpande were elected unopposed as vice presidents.

Speaking about the achievements of the MOA, international badminton player and vice president-elect Pradeep Gandhe said that Maharashtra has secured the top position in the National Games over the past five years. He credited the success to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Sports Minister, and the entire sports administration for their continuous support.

He added that the MOA, under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, has worked closely with all sports associations across the state. Over the past three years, Maharashtra athletes have consistently topped national events through their hard work and commitment. The construction of the Maharashtra Olympic Bhavan and the country’s first Sports Museum under Pawar’s initiative reflect his vision for the development of sports. The overwhelming support from sports bodies is a result of his efficient leadership.

The Ajit Pawar panel has expressed its intention to work collectively and transparently for the betterment of sports in Maharashtra, without involving any political influence.

Quote Box:

Over 22 sports associations extended their support to Ajit Pawar during a meeting in Pune. Pawar clarified, “This is not a political election, and I have made no political statements. If someone tries to give this process a political colour, it would be unfortunate for Maharashtra’s sports sector. These elections should be conducted in a friendly and sporting spirit.”