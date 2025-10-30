 NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Says CM Devendra Fadnavis Will Give ‘Clean Chit’ To BJP Workers In Pimpri-Chinchwad Assault Case - VIDEO
When asked about the internal clash within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Bharatiya Janata Party, where activists and office bearers of BJP Yuva Morcha allegedly assaulted and threatened a female office bearer of BJP Mahila Morcha, Pawar said that CM Devendra Fadnavis will provide a clean chit to all the accused in no time

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MLA from Karjat Jamkhed Assembly Constituency, Rohit Pawar, was in the city on Thursday, where he held a press conference regarding a police case registered against him. When asked about the internal clash within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Bharatiya Janata Party, where activists and office bearers of BJP Yuva Morcha allegedly assaulted and threatened a female office bearer of BJP Mahila Morcha, Pawar said that CM Devendra Fadnavis will provide a clean chit to all the accused in no time.

Watch Video:

Speaking to reporters, Rohit Pawar said, “CM Devendra Fadnavis has become a CM who gives away clean chits to everybody. He will come on television and give a clean chit to the accused in the BJP clash incident in Pimpri-Chinchwad.” Pawar took a dig at CM regarding his statement on ex-BJP MP from Madha Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar. Naik Nimbalkar was accused of pressuring the victim in the Satara Doctor Suicide Case, as his name was mentioned in her suicide note. However, speaking to the press, Fadnavis had said, “We have given a clean chit to Naik Nimbalkar. People are politicising this issue.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, BJP workers clashed as Mahila Morcha State Secretary Tejaswini Kadam was allegedly physically assaulted and verbally abused and threatened by workers and office bearers of the Yuva Morcha, BJP's youth wing. A case has been registered against eight people, including Yuva Morcha state president Anup More, for assault and criminal intimidation at the Chinchwad Police Station.

VIDEO: Traffic Jams Persist On Pune-Mumbai Expressway Even After Diwali Vacations
article-image

Speaking on this issue, Rohit Pawar took aim at CM Fadnavis. He further said, “The incident that has happened is shocking. If all this happens in a police station itself, it's a matter of great concern regarding law and order in the state. If a woman office bearer from the ruling party is not safe, god knows what will happen to the poor and normal women of the state.”

Pawar had also shared his perspective about this on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “BJP Yuva Morcha State President Anup More had allegedly sent goons to finish off the Mahila Morcha secretary Tejaswini Kadam. The goons were so audacious that they assaulted Tejaswini Kadam right in front of the police at the Chinchwad Police Station. The shocking part is that despite all this, no case was filed against More. This proves once again that the BJP government, BJP leaders, and the administration that operates under the direction of the BJP are misogynistic.”

