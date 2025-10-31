 Pune Police Send Notice To Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's Parents - Details Inside
The British High Commission in India has confirmed that Nilesh Ghaywal is in London on a 'visitor' visa

Friday, October 31, 2025
Pune Police Send Notice To Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's Parents - Details Inside

Pune Police have issued a notice to the parents of fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, directing them to produce him for investigation, officials said on Friday. The police warned that if Ghaywal fails to appear for the inquiry, strict action will follow, they added.

Meanwhile, the British High Commission in India has confirmed that Ghaywal is in London on a 'visitor' visa. "We have received a reply from the High Commission. They have confirmed that Ghaywal is in London and is currently on a visitor visa. They also confirmed that he is in London to see his son," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam said on Wednesday.

"The High Commission has also told us in the mail that they have informed the department concerned in the UK that Ghaywal's passport has been revoked by Indian agencies," he added.

The Pune Police had suspected that Ghaywal, wanted in multiple cases including murder and extortion, was in the United Kingdom. Hence, they contacted the British High Commission seeking his detention and deportation. He is believed to have fled India by fraudulently obtaining a passport.

The Pune Police have already issued a lookout notice for Ghaywal and sought a blue corner notice through Interpol.

A few days before he disappeared, a case had been registered against Ghaywal in Pune after his associates allegedly shot and injured a person in the Kothrud area following a road rage incident on September 18.

(With PTI inputs)

