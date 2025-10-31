Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Atul Save Leads Procession To Honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary | Sourced

“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has immensely contributed in the pre-independence and post-independence era for the country. We should remember his firm and committed contribution and always remain firm for the unity of the nation,” appealed OBC Welfare and Non-Conventional Energy Minister Atul Save.

A grand procession was organised on the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by the Union Government’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday. Save was speaking during the conclusion of the procession near the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Shahgunj Garden.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, District Collector Dipali Swami, ZP CEO Ankit, Chief Engineer Atul Chavan, Resident Deputy District Collector Janardhan Vidhate, District Civil Supplies Officer Praveen Fulari, Sports Deputy Director Shekhar Patil, District Youth Officer Medha Sanwar, Education Officer Ashvini Lathkar, Sports Officer Bajirao Desai, officers, employees, people's representatives and residents were present in large numbers.

The procession started from the District Collectorate at 7.30 am amid slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Amar Rahe” and concluded near the statue of Patel at Shahgunj Garden.

The participants were administered an oath of unity and the use of indigenous goods. Dr Karad informed about the role of Sardar Patel in the establishment of our country in the post-independence era. Government officers, political and social organisation representatives, sports organisation representatives, residents, and students participated in the procession.