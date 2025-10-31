Pune Video: Severe Gridlock Traps Ambulance; Residents Fear Traffic Could Cost Lives |

An ambulance was struck in Pune’s severe traffic jam on Sinhagad Road on Friday. The ambulance carried the patient, and the family was left helpless as the vehicle barely moved. Commuters and people standing nearby looked over the scene, but no one could do anything because of the heavy traffic jam.

While Pune is infamous for its traffic. And at times it gets worse, obstructing emergency services too. Residents feel that if this continues, it could cost lives.

Pune Video: Severe Gridlock Traps Ambulance; Residents Fear Traffic Could Cost Lives pic.twitter.com/2FQIo10kMC — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) October 31, 2025

Moreover, the stretch outside Pune Airport has turned into a daily nightmare for commuters, with traffic jams becoming a regular issue. The absence of traffic signals and a shortage of traffic police personnel have led to complete disorder at the junction.

From Air Force Station Chowk to 509 Chowk, long queues of vehicles are seen every morning and evening. The traffic jam leads to delays, which creates unnecessary stress for both passengers rushing to catch flights and residents living nearby.

Residents have also complained about poor road conditions and waterlogging near the junctions, which further worsens the situation. “When it rains, the area turns chaotic. Vehicles move at a snail’s pace, and there are no visible traffic personnel to manage the flow. Authorities must deploy more police for regulation, not just to issue challans," said a commuter, Sneha Patil.