 Pune Video: Severe Gridlock Traps Ambulance; Residents Fear Traffic Could Cost Lives
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Video: Severe Gridlock Traps Ambulance; Residents Fear Traffic Could Cost Lives

Pune Video: Severe Gridlock Traps Ambulance; Residents Fear Traffic Could Cost Lives

An ambulance was struck in Pune’s severe traffic jam on Sinhagad Road on Friday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Pune Video: Severe Gridlock Traps Ambulance; Residents Fear Traffic Could Cost Lives |

An ambulance was struck in Pune’s severe traffic jam on Sinhagad Road on Friday. The ambulance carried the patient, and the family was left helpless as the vehicle barely moved. Commuters and people standing nearby looked over the scene, but no one could do anything because of the heavy traffic jam.

While Pune is infamous for its traffic. And at times it gets worse, obstructing emergency services too. Residents feel that if this continues, it could cost lives. 

Moreover, the stretch outside Pune Airport has turned into a daily nightmare for commuters, with traffic jams becoming a regular issue. The absence of traffic signals and a shortage of traffic police personnel have led to complete disorder at the junction. 

From Air Force Station Chowk to 509 Chowk, long queues of vehicles are seen every morning and evening. The traffic jam leads to delays, which creates unnecessary stress for both passengers rushing to catch flights and residents living nearby.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar News: Fire Erupts At Carpet Manufacturing Unit In Boisar; Five Workers Injured
Palghar News: Fire Erupts At Carpet Manufacturing Unit In Boisar; Five Workers Injured
'Very Well Deserved...': Jaipur Pink Panthers Owner Abhishek Bachchan Hails Dabang Delhi's PKL Triumph Over Puneri Paltan
'Very Well Deserved...': Jaipur Pink Panthers Owner Abhishek Bachchan Hails Dabang Delhi's PKL Triumph Over Puneri Paltan
Powai Hostage Case: Education Minister Dada Bhuse Seeks Report On Rohit Arya’s Past Projects
Powai Hostage Case: Education Minister Dada Bhuse Seeks Report On Rohit Arya’s Past Projects
Mumbai News: Excavation Work Speeds Up For Goregaon–Mulund Link Road’s 5.3-km Triple-Lane Twin Tunnel At Film City; Completion Target December 2028
Mumbai News: Excavation Work Speeds Up For Goregaon–Mulund Link Road’s 5.3-km Triple-Lane Twin Tunnel At Film City; Completion Target December 2028
Read Also
Pune: 52-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling Into Society’s Drinking Water Tank In Pimpri-Chinchwad
article-image

Residents have also complained about poor road conditions and waterlogging near the junctions, which further worsens the situation. “When it rains, the area turns chaotic. Vehicles move at a snail’s pace, and there are no visible traffic personnel to manage the flow. Authorities must deploy more police for regulation, not just to issue challans," said a commuter, Sneha Patil.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Video: Severe Gridlock Traps Ambulance; Residents Fear Traffic Could Cost Lives

Pune Video: Severe Gridlock Traps Ambulance; Residents Fear Traffic Could Cost Lives

Video: ‘Not God’s Grace, It’s Your Grace’ - Ajit Pawar’s Humorous Take On Population...

Video: ‘Not God’s Grace, It’s Your Grace’ - Ajit Pawar’s Humorous Take On Population...

Nashik: YCMOU Announces Kusumagraj Award For Renowned Odia Poet Haraprasad Das

Nashik: YCMOU Announces Kusumagraj Award For Renowned Odia Poet Haraprasad Das

Jalgaon Marks Sardar Patel's 150th Anniversary With Grand Unity March

Jalgaon Marks Sardar Patel's 150th Anniversary With Grand Unity March

Over 1,500 Schools In Jalgaon Get Rs 8.84 Lakh Through Alumni Associations

Over 1,500 Schools In Jalgaon Get Rs 8.84 Lakh Through Alumni Associations