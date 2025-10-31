 Pune: 52-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling Into Society’s Drinking Water Tank In Pimpri-Chinchwad
In a shocking incident, a 52-year-old woman allegedly died on Friday by drowning in an underground water tank in a residential society in Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a 52-year-old woman allegedly died on Friday by drowning in an underground water tank in a residential society in Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad. 

Reportedly, the deceased has been identified as Asha Sanjay Gawli, 52, a resident of Durga Residency, Mohan Nagar, Chinchwad. It is learnt that Gawli passed away after falling into the water of the drinking tank in the building premises while filling water on Friday morning. Police are investigating the matter, while the woman’s body has been sent to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri for a post-mortem.

Moreover, a similar incident was reported from Hadapsar last year, when a 25-year-old woman was found in a water tanker in Pune’s Fursungi area. The investigation found out that the woman had left her house in the early hours of the day without informing anyone, following which her family had started searching, but she was later found dead in a water tank. 

Hadapsar police identified the deceased as Kausalya Mukesh Chavan (25), a resident of Handewadi’s Dugad Chawl. Later that day, Kausalya’s body was found inside a water tank. 

When the driver of water tanker was filling water from the same tank, an obstruction in the flow was experienced, but when the driver opened the lid to check, he found the body.

